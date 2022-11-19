Notre Dame jumped on Boston College early on Senior Day and never looked back before cruising to a 44-0 in a snowstorm. Notre Dame shut down the Eagles from start to finish allowing just 173 yards in the loss. The Fighting Irish, on the other hand, rushed for 281 yards, with Logan Diggs leading the way with 122 yards and a score on 15 carries. Audric Estime ran for 71 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win.