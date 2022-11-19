Notre Dame jumped on Boston College early on Senior Day and never looked back before cruising to a 44-0 in a snowstorm. Notre Dame shut down the Eagles from start to finish allowing just 173 yards in the loss. The Fighting Irish, on the other hand, rushed for 281 yards, with Logan Diggs leading the way with 122 yards and a score on 15 carries. Audric Estime ran for 71 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win.
6 Comments
Freeman keeps making progress. This week was a fast start with no letdown—this team keeps taking steps in the right direction.
If Freeman turns out to be a homerun up-and-comer the University is going to have to make a decision: do they give him the support he needs to compete for a national championship? Or do they watch him move on to greener pastures like Kelly did.
Notre Dame will get to play spoiler next week in So Cal. Will be fun to watch Pyne and Williams showcase there talents for all the world to see. My guess is Pyne’s athleticism or lack thereof gets exposed. Regardless I will root for Pyne to succeed.
The Oregon fashion show is out of control.
How long before they start changing costumes between quarters?
Great overall performance. today! Morrison is a stud!
Only real weakness is a tepid passing game. Hopefully, it improves next year if ND is to compete for playoff berth.
Congrats to one Thomas Kevin Rees on orchestrating another 35+ point performance. First time to go 5 straight since 1943 over that threshold.
Making ND Great Again.
God bless the Irish.
Next weekend #5 Notre Dame should be facing #6 USC with a CFP spot up for grabs. But Freeman and Rees had no answers for Marshall and Stanford. Here’s hoping they do a better job of preparing their team next season.