Sam Hartman didn’t take long to impress Notre Dame fans in his first unofficial action as a Notre Dame quarterback. Hartman didn’t even play the entire first half, but led the Gold team to a shutout victory over Blue while every other Irish signal caller struggled to move the ball. Hartman finished the game with 189 yards on 13 of 16 passing with 2 passing touchdowns and another rushing. Only three points were scored by either team once Hartman left the field at the end of the first half.