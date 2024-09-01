Notre Dame and Texas A&M slugged it out like most thought they would on Saturday night, with the Irish left standing at the end. Notre Dame put together a clutch drive in the final minutes to retake the last at 20-13 on the strength of a Jeremiyah Love touchdown run before tacking on another field with 0:30 left. Yards and first downs were tough to come by for both teams as the Irish and Aggie defenses showed out from start to finish. Notre Dame’s vaunted secondary picked off two passes – one a piece by Adon Shuler and Xavier Watts. Love’s big score at the end and a Jadarian Price 47-yard score in the third were the difference.