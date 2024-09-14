A week after struggling to string first downs together, Notre Dame traveled to West Lafayette, Indiana, and blew the doors off of Purdue. The Irish led 42-0 at halftime before coasting to a 66-7 victory. Riley Leonard didn’t throw a touchdown, but he ran for three and rushed for 100 yards. Jeremiyah Love topped 100 yards on the ground while he, Jadarian Price, and third-string QB Kenny Minchey each had rushing touchdowns. Backup QB Steve Angeli threw the first two passing touchdowns of the season for the Irish while throwing for 100 yards on just six completions. Defensively, Al Golden’s unit dominated Purdue from start to finish, harassing Purdue QB Hudson Card into 2 INTs, including a pick-6 from defensive end Boubacar Traore. The Irish defense sacked Card four times on the day