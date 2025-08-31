The wait is over — Notre Dame opens the 2025 season tonight under the lights in Miami. The sixth-ranked Irish travel to Hard Rock Stadium for a primetime showdown with the No. 10 Hurricanes in one of the marquee matchups of college football’s opening weekend. It’s the first time the two storied programs have met since 2017, and the stakes couldn’t be higher as Marcus Freeman’s squad looks to start strong against a top-10 opponent.

Notre Dame enters with a new quarterback in CJ Carr, a loaded backfield led by Jeremiyah Love, and a defense determined to build on last year’s run to the national championship game. Miami, meanwhile, looks to prove it belongs among the sport’s elite again under Mario Cristobal. Expect a physical, emotional battle as the Irish and Hurricanes renew a rivalry defined by intensity and big moments on the national stage.