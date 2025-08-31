Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love joined ESPN ahead of Sunday night’s primetime showdown against Miami to talk about the Irish mindset heading into the 2025 season opener.

Love echoed Marcus Freeman’s consistent message of blocking out the noise and focusing on what happens inside the locker room. He said last year’s national championship run – and his own injury setbacks – provide motivation, but the Irish are staying grounded in the present.

Looking ahead to Miami, Love emphasized that Notre Dame won’t play with a target on its back, but instead with a hunter’s mentality: “We’re not trying to play to not lose. We’re playing to win. We’re playing to dominate.”

He also expressed full confidence in new starting quarterback CJ Carr, calling him a “baller” and a “playmaker” who is ready for the moment. This echoes what Love’s teammates said this week during the captains’ media availability.

Love closed with a smile, reminding fans he’s healthy and ready to carry the load for the Irish in 2025.