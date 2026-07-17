Marcus Freeman’s Message on First Take: Win Every Single Game

Marcus Freeman isn’t shying away from the high expectations for Notre Dame’s 2026 season. During his appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Freeman emphasized the importance of focusing on the present rather than getting caught up in preseason rankings or future outcomes. Ranked third in the preseason, Freeman acknowledged the challenge of maintaining focus amid lofty goals, but reiterated his commitment to preparing the team to win every game.

“We have expectations to win every single game we play,” Freeman stated, signaling a no-excuses mindset for the upcoming season.

Why it matters for Notre Dame

For Notre Dame fans, Freeman’s comments reflect a strategic shift aimed at addressing the team’s slow starts in previous seasons. With a record of 43-11 since taking over, Freeman has been evaluating and tweaking preparation methods to ensure the Irish hit the ground running. His openness to change, combined with his confidence in the team’s personnel, including a solid offensive line and quarterback, suggests that Notre Dame is poised for a strong campaign.

Freeman’s embrace of independence over joining a conference also underscores his belief in Notre Dame’s unique position and potential within college football.

Key takeaways from Freeman’s First Take appearance