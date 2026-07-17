Marcus Freeman, CJ Carr Discuss Notre Dame’s Future and Wisconsin Opener on Get Up

Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman and quarterback CJ Carr appeared on ESPN’s Get Up to discuss the team’s future and reflect on last season’s near-miss with the College Football Playoff. Freeman emphasized using the disappointment as motivation, saying, “You got to keep the pain … make sure we leave no doubt.” Carr echoed that sentiment, highlighting the importance of learning from past struggles to avoid repeating them.

The “leave no doubt” mantra is clearly resonating within the team as it gears up for the new season. For Notre Dame fans, this conversation is a reminder of the high expectations Freeman and Carr are setting for the program. The duo’s commitment to improvement and accountability is a promising sign as they prepare for a challenging schedule.

Lambeau Test and New Faces

Starting the season at Lambeau Field against Wisconsin is a “bucket list” moment for Freeman, who has never coached there before. The matchup is a significant early test and offers a chance to showcase the team’s growth.

With the loss of key players like Jeremiah Love, Freeman is relying on emerging talents like Anias Williams to fill the void and keep Notre Dame competitive. Freeman also remains committed to Notre Dame, valuing the support and alignment within the program.

Key Takeaways