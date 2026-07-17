Marcus Freeman Talks Notre Dame Uniforms, CJ Carr’s Growth and Recruiting Surge

Marcus Freeman hit the Good Morning Football set, and the Notre Dame head coach didn’t hold back on topics that matter to Irish fans. Freeman highlighted the new uniforms inspired by the Acme Packers, which the team will wear against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field. He shared his excitement for the venue, calling it a “bucket list” experience.

More importantly, Freeman delved into the development of quarterback CJ Carr, who enters the season as a preseason Heisman candidate. Freeman praised Carr’s leadership, noting the significant growth he’s shown since arriving on campus. It’s clear Freeman sees Carr as a key piece in Notre Dame’s quest to “leave no doubt” this season.

Recruiting momentum and his Notre Dame commitment

Recruiting success was another focal point, with Freeman proudly discussing the historic haul of four five-star recruits for the incoming class. He attributes this success to authenticity and the unique educational opportunities Notre Dame offers.

Freeman also addressed the persistent NFL buzz around his coaching future. While flattered, he emphasized his commitment to Notre Dame and the importance of team success leading to individual opportunities. For the Irish faithful, Freeman’s focus remains firmly on elevating Notre Dame’s standing in college football, both on the field and on the recruiting trail.