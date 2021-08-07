Injuries, OL, QB Battle, and More: Brian Kelly Kicks off Notre Dame Fall Football Camp 2021

Notre Dame football head coach Brian Kelly kicked off fall camp for 2021 on Saturday with a 30-minute session with the media following practice #1. Kelly touched on a variety of topics including injuries, eligibility rumors, the offensive line and quarterback battles, and the leadership of a relatively young team. We’ll dive deeper into some of these topics, but for now, here’s the video and some notes.

Jarrett Patterson will be Notre Dame’s starting center this season after considering a move to guard or possibly right tackle. Kelly said they are sticking with Patterson at center in large part because it’s in the best interest of his future.

Kelly said that Zeke Correll brings other intangibles to guard outside of size since he is smaller than last year’s starting guard, Aaron Banks.

Kelly made a point to say that Patterson is certainly the starter at center and Josh Lugg has earned his spot in the lineup, but none of the other positions are locked – including Blake Fisher and graduate-transfer Cain Madden.

Kelly shot down the rumors of Jordan Botelho potentially being ineligible this year after some “reporting” last week that speculated on Botelho’s status – which then forced other outlets to have to address them as well. Kelly was clear that he expects Botelho to play every game this fall though.

At WILL, Kelly said he wasn’t sure where to start because of how deep they are at the position.

Kelly said not to rule out Ramon Henderson into the mix at corner along with Tariq Bracy, Cam Hart, and Clarence Lewis.

The Notre Dame roster is at 95% vaccination rate which means Notre Dame would not have to go through extensive testing of the vaccinated in the event of a positive case per the new NCAA rules.

Notre Dame will make a decision as to who the starter is at quarterback after the first scrimmage. All signs still point to that being Jack Coan.

Isaiah Foskey had a minor peck injury over the summer, but he was cleared and was out there practicing today.

Brendon Clark is still limited but should be clear for 100% activity in a few weeks. Paul Moala is a full go after missing last season.

Brian Kelly will announce captains on Monday after a team vote today. He said it could be like 2017 when they had seven captains.

Kelly said that the senior wide receivers (Braden Lenzy, Lawrence Keys, Joe Wilkins, Kevin Austin) had a “transformational” summer. Wilkins had the most points during summer workouts from Coach Balis. He was in the lower third last year Kelly said.

Jack Coan won one of the 20 “Ultimate Warrior” awards from Coach Balis for his work in the off-season.

Cain Madden has been rooming with Kurt Hinish this year and that’s helped him getting embedded into the team very quickly. Whoever had that idea was really smart.