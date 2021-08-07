Injuries, OL, QB Battle, and More: Brian Kelly Kicks off Notre Dame Fall Football Camp 2021
Notre Dame football head coach Brian Kelly kicked off fall camp for 2021 on Saturday with a 30-minute session with the media following practice #1. Kelly touched on a variety of topics including injuries, eligibility rumors, the offensive line and quarterback battles, and the leadership of a relatively young team. We’ll dive deeper into some of these topics, but for now, here’s the video and some notes.
- Jarrett Patterson will be Notre Dame’s starting center this season after considering a move to guard or possibly right tackle. Kelly said they are sticking with Patterson at center in large part because it’s in the best interest of his future.
- Kelly said that Zeke Correll brings other intangibles to guard outside of size since he is smaller than last year’s starting guard, Aaron Banks.
- Kelly made a point to say that Patterson is certainly the starter at center and Josh Lugg has earned his spot in the lineup, but none of the other positions are locked – including Blake Fisher and graduate-transfer Cain Madden.
- Kelly shot down the rumors of Jordan Botelho potentially being ineligible this year after some “reporting” last week that speculated on Botelho’s status – which then forced other outlets to have to address them as well. Kelly was clear that he expects Botelho to play every game this fall though.
- At WILL, Kelly said he wasn’t sure where to start because of how deep they are at the position.
- Kelly said not to rule out Ramon Henderson into the mix at corner along with Tariq Bracy, Cam Hart, and Clarence Lewis.
- The Notre Dame roster is at 95% vaccination rate which means Notre Dame would not have to go through extensive testing of the vaccinated in the event of a positive case per the new NCAA rules.
- Notre Dame will make a decision as to who the starter is at quarterback after the first scrimmage. All signs still point to that being Jack Coan.
- Isaiah Foskey had a minor peck injury over the summer, but he was cleared and was out there practicing today.
- Brendon Clark is still limited but should be clear for 100% activity in a few weeks. Paul Moala is a full go after missing last season.
- Brian Kelly will announce captains on Monday after a team vote today. He said it could be like 2017 when they had seven captains.
- Kelly said that the senior wide receivers (Braden Lenzy, Lawrence Keys, Joe Wilkins, Kevin Austin) had a “transformational” summer. Wilkins had the most points during summer workouts from Coach Balis. He was in the lower third last year Kelly said.
- Jack Coan won one of the 20 “Ultimate Warrior” awards from Coach Balis for his work in the off-season.
- Cain Madden has been rooming with Kurt Hinish this year and that’s helped him getting embedded into the team very quickly. Whoever had that idea was really smart.
