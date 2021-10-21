USC vs. Notre Dame Football: Point Spread & Betting Odds for Week 7

Coming off a bye-week, Notre Dame should be primed and ready to go against USC this weekend. The Fighting Irish are sitting at 5-1 while the Trojans are even at 3-3. As in most rivalries, you can ignore the records as anything can happen on Saturday night. There should be no surprises. Notre Dame is 49-36-5 all-time against the hated Trojans.

About Last Week

Notre Dame

The Irish are returning from a bye-week after coming off a 32-29 victory over Virginia Tech. In that game, the rushing attack improved some. Kyren Williams carried the ball 19 times for 81 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Tyler Buchner added 67-yards and true freshman running back Logan Diggs pitched in with 29-yards. However, the quarterback position was still a carousel as Jack Coan and Buchner traded places yet again. It was also noticeable that tight end Michael Mayer was missing from the passing game. But, coach Brian Kelly said, Mayer is now near 100%. He will be a boost to the offense this week.

USC

The Trojans are also coming off a bye-week. Their last game came on October 9th when they fell to Utah at home, 42-26. In that game, USC surrendered 300-yards passing and nearly another 200-yards rushing. Inconsistency seems to be the theme of their 2021 season.

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

Linebacker Marist Liufau was lost for the season due to a lower-leg injury.

Linebacker Paul Moala tore his Achilles tendon and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Offensive Tackle Blake Fisher will be out for a couple of more weeks due to a torn meniscus.

Linebacker Shayne Simon is out for the season due to a torn labrum.

Tight End Kevin Bauman will miss a couple of more weeks due to a fractured leg.

Wide Receiver Lawrence Keys III left the team.

Tight End Cane Berrong out for the season due to torn ACL.

Line and Total

USC (3-3) (3-3 ATS) at #13 Notre Dame -6.5 (5-1) (3-3 ATS)

According to Odds Shark, the early betting line opened with Notre Dame as a 6.5-point favorite, and a couple of books have the Irish at -7. The total on the game is holding steady at 57.5. This week’s game should give Irish fans a clue about how the rest of the season will end, especially on offense. So far this season, Notre Dame has is faced four, Top 20 defenses in allowed Yards Per Play. To finish this season, the Irish will face the 55th, 72nd, 92nd, and three others worse than 100.

Betting Trends

USC is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Notre Dame.

USC is 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Notre Dame.

The total has gone over in 4 of Notre Dame’s last 6 games.

Notre Dame is 19-1 SU in their last 20 home games.

The total has gone over in 5 of Notre Dame’s last 7 games against the PAC-12.

Notre Dame is 4-1 SU in their last 5 home games against USC.

Beind Enemy Lines Week 7

UMass (1-5) (3-3 ATS) at Florida State -36 (2-4) (2-4 ATS)

The Seminoles should have an easy game this week against UMass after returning from a surprising 35-25 win over UNC. FSU surrendered over 400-yards of offense but still managed to win the game. Meanwhile, UMass won its first game last week, defeating winless UConn, 27-13. FSU opened at -35.5 before settling in at -36. The total seems to be sitting at 60 at most books.

Western Michigan (5-2) (4-2-1 ATS) at Toledo -2 (3-4) (3-4 ATS)

Last week, Toledo lost to Central Michigan in overtime, 26-23, while Western Michigan coasted to an easy win over Kent State, 64-31. The line on this game opened with Toledo at -3, but some books have dropped the spread to as low as -1.5. The total is firm at 54.5 across the board. Western Michigan is 3-8 SU in their last 11 games against Toledo.

Wisconsin -3 (3-3) (2-4 ATS) at #25 Purdue (4-2) (3-3 ATS)

Purdue shook up the rankings as they upset second-ranked Iowa, 24-7 last week. The Boilermakers held the Hawkeyes to 76-yards rushing. Last week, Wisconsin did what it needed to do against Army, beating them 20-14. The Badgers opened as a 2.5-point favorite before moving up a hair to -3. The total on this game increased from 37.5 to 40 across the board. Wisconsin is 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games against Purdue. The total has gone over in 6 of Purdue’s last 9 games against Wisconsin.

#2 Cincinnati -27.5 (6-0) (5-1 ATS) at Navy (1-5) (3-3 ATS)

The Bearcats destroyed UCF last week, 56-21, while racking up nearly 500-yards of total offense. Last week, the Navy fell at Memphis 35-17. The Bearcats opened at -26.5 before the line moved up one point to -27.5. The total is holding steady at 49. Cincinnati is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games. The total has gone under in 6 of Navy’s last 9 games.

Syracuse (3-4) (6-1 ATS) at Virginia Tech -3 (3-3) (2-4)

Last week, Virginia Tech appeared to be still recovering from its loss to Notre Dame as they lost to Pittsburgh, 28-7. This week, Syracuse will be recovering from a heartbreaking loss of its own as the Orangemen fell to Clemson, 17-14. The Hokies opened as a 4-point favorite before falling to -3. The total is sitting comfortably at 46. Syracuse is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games. The total has gone under in 4 of Virginia Tech’s last 5 games against Syracuse.

North Carolina (4-3) -bye week-

Georgia Tech (3-3) (3-3 ATS) at Virginia -7 (5-2) (5-2 ATS)

Last week, Virginia shut out Duke, 48-0. The Cavaliers put up over 500-yards of total offense. Georgia Tech will be coming fresh off a bye-week. Their last game was on October 9th, when they defeated Duke, 31-27. Virginia opened at -6 before moving up a notch to -7. The total increased from 59.5 to 64. Virginia is 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games. The total has gone under in 7 of Virginia’s last 8 games.

Stanford (3-4) -bye week-

*Notre Dame’s 2021 opponents are listed in bold.