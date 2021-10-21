Podcast: Notre Dame Football’s Race To Eleven Wins Starts Against USC

It’s rivalry week in South Bend as Notre Dame takes on USC in the greatest intersectional rivalry in college football. Notre Dame is looking to finish the season on a seven game winning streak while USC tries to win their ninth road game in a row, the last two under interim head coach Donte Williams. Embattled former USC coach Clay Helton was fired earlier this season and the Trojans enter the contest unranked at 3-3, having just lost at home for the first time ever to Utah.

On to talk about the game is USC fan Michael Muto. Michael and Greg co-host the Untitled Notre Dame USC Football podcast, which focuses on the two teams and their rivalry. Topics include: