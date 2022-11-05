Avery Davis Narrates Awesome Notre Dame Football – Clemson Hype Video

When Notre Dame beat then #1 ranked Clemson in Notre Dame Stadium in 2020, Avery Davis made one of the most iconic catches in recent Notre Dame history to set the Irish up with the game-tying score. He then added that game-tying score to force overtime before the Irish pulled it off in double overtime. Davis is out for the season with a torn ACL, but he has been active with the team and narrated this awesome hype video for tonight’s showdown with #5 Clemson. Notre Dame is looking for their signature win after a disappointing start to the season, will they win enough intervals tonight to pull it off?

Notre Dame vs Clemson 2022
