Notre Dame opens the 2025 season in Miami on Sunday night as the Irish look to build on last year’s run to the National Championship game. Head coach Marcus Freeman’s Irish will lean on a mix of veteran captains, breakout-ready sophomores, and highly touted freshmen as they take the field in primetime. From CJ Carr’s debut as the starting quarterback to a defensive front loaded with experience, the two-deep offers a clear picture of how Notre Dame plans to attack one of its toughest season openers in years.
Notre Dame Offense
Notre Dame’s offense begins the season with CJ Carr at the helm, backed by a deep backfield and a promising mix of veteran targets and young playmakers. The line remains a strength, giving the Irish balance and stability.
|Position
|Depth
|No.
|Name
|Ht
|Wt
|Class
|QB
|1
|13
|CJ Carr
|6-3
|210
|Fr.
|2
|8
|Kenny Minchey
|6-2
|208
|So.
|3
|10
|Tyler Buchner
|6-1
|206
|Sr.
|RB
|1
|4
|Jeremiyah Love
|6-0
|214
|Jr.
|2
|24
|JaDarian Price
|5-10
|210
|Sr.
|3
|20
|Aneyas Williams
|5-10
|205
|Fr.
|4
|22
|Nolan James Jr.
|5-10
|215
|Fr.
|WR (X)
|1
|0
|Malachi Fields
|6-4
|222
|Sr.
|2
|14
|Micah Gilbert
|6-2
|204
|Fr.
|3
|5
|Cam Williams
|6-2
|200
|Fr.
|WR (Z)
|1
|1
|Jaden Greathouse
|6-1
|215
|Jr.
|OR
|2
|Will Pauling
|5-10
|190
|Sr.
|3
|19
|Logan Saldate
|6-0
|189
|Fr.
|WR (F)
|1
|6
|Jordan Faison
|5-10
|185
|Jr.
|2
|11
|KK Smith
|6-0
|176
|So.
|3
|17
|Elijah Burress
|6-0
|185
|Fr.
|TE
|1
|9
|Eli Raridon
|6-7
|252
|Sr.
|2
|7
|Ty Washington
|6-5
|248
|Jr.
|OR
|85
|Jack Larsen
|6-3
|250
|Fr.
|LT
|1
|54
|Anthonie Knapp
|6-4
|300
|So.
|2
|71
|Styles Prescod
|6-6
|292
|Fr.
|LG
|1
|74
|Billy Schrauth
|6-4
|310
|Jr.
|2
|55
|Chris Terek
|6-6
|322
|So.
|C
|1
|70
|Ashton Craig
|6-5
|310
|Jr.
|2
|64
|Joe Otting
|6-4
|308
|So.
|RG
|1
|76
|Guerby Lambert
|6-7
|335
|Fr.
|OR
|75
|Sullivan Absher
|6-8
|327
|So.
|RT
|1
|59
|Aamil Wagner
|6-6
|300
|Jr.
|2
|76
|Guerby Lambert
|6-7
|335
|Fr.
Defense
The defense once again looks like the foundation of Marcus Freeman’s team, with a disruptive front seven and a secondary blending proven starters with blue-chip freshmen. The challenge will be matching Miami’s speed in space.
|Position
|Depth
|No.
|Name
|Ht
|Wt
|Class
|VYPER
|1
|5
|Boubacar Traore
|6-4
|250
|So.
|2
|44
|Junior Tuihalamaka
|6-2
|255
|Sr.
|OR
|12
|Jordan Botelho
|6-3
|260
|Sr.
|DT
|1
|47
|Jason Onye
|6-5
|302
|Sr.
|2
|97
|Gabriel Rubio
|6-5
|321
|Sr.
|3
|42
|Cole Mullins
|6-5
|275
|Fr.
|DT
|1
|41
|Donovan Hinish
|6-2
|277
|Jr.
|2
|93
|Jared Dawson
|6-1
|288
|Sr.
|3
|56
|Elijah Hughes
|6-3
|300
|Jr.
|DE
|1
|95
|Bryce Young
|6-7
|271
|So.
|2
|40
|Joshua Burnham
|6-4
|260
|Jr.
|3
|10
|Loghan Thomas
|6-4
|220
|So.
|WILL
|1
|3
|Jaylen Sneed
|6-2
|230
|Jr.
|2
|4
|Jaiden Ausberry
|6-2
|228
|So.
|3
|19
|Madden Faraimo
|6-2
|235
|Fr.
|MIKE
|1
|34
|Drayk Bowen
|6-2
|235
|Jr.
|2
|27
|Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
|6-3
|230
|So.
|3
|19
|Madden Faraimo
|6-2
|235
|Fr.
|NICKEL
|1
|0
|DeVonta Smith
|5-11
|195
|Sr.
|2
|21
|Karson Hobbs
|6-1
|189
|So.
|3
|13
|Ben Minich
|6-0
|197
|So.
|CB
|1
|15
|Leonard Moore
|6-2
|195
|So.
|2
|14
|Dallas Golden
|6-0
|187
|Fr.
|3
|18
|Chance Tucker
|6-0
|183
|Sr.
|CB
|1
|6
|Christian Gray
|6-0
|190
|Jr.
|2
|24
|Mark Zackery IV
|5-11
|175
|Fr.
|3
|20
|Cree Thomas
|6-1
|189
|Fr.
|S (BOUND)
|1
|8
|Adon Shuler
|6-0
|205
|So.
|2
|28
|Luke Talich
|6-4
|210
|Jr.
|3
|22
|Ethan Long
|6-3
|210
|Fr.
|S (FIELD)
|1
|7
|Jalen Stroman
|6-1
|201
|Sr.
|2
|9
|Tae Johnson
|6-2
|192
|Fr.
|3
|22
|Ethan Long
|6-3
|210
|Fr.
Special Teams
Special teams could quietly swing this matchup. With new faces at kicker and punter, and explosive options like Jordan Faison and Jeremiyah Love in the return game, the Irish have the potential to flip field position.
|Position
|Depth
|No.
|Name
|Ht
|Wt
|Class
|Kickoffs
|1
|48
|Marcello Diomede
|6-1
|195
|Jr.
|Placekicker
|1
|98
|Noah Burnette
|5-10
|185
|*Sr.
|Punter
|1
|16
|James Rendell
|6-6
|225
|Sr.
|2
|18
|Erik Schmidt
|6-2
|210
|Fr.
|Long Snapper
|1
|96
|Joseph Vinci
|6-4
|232
|Fr.
|2
|49
|Andrew Kros
|6-4
|225
|Jr.
|Holder
|1
|10
|Tyler Buchner
|6-1
|206
|Sr.
|2
|16
|Anthony Rezac
|6-3
|201
|So.
|Punt Returner
|1
|6
|Jordan Faison
|5-10
|185
|Jr.
|OR
|2
|Will Pauling
|5-10
|190
|Sr.
|Kick Returner
|1
|4
|Jeremiyah Love
|6-0
|214
|Jr.
|OR
|24
|JaDarian Price
|5-11
|210
|Jr.