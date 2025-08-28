Notre Dame opens the 2025 season in Miami on Sunday night as the Irish look to build on last year’s run to the National Championship game. Head coach Marcus Freeman’s Irish will lean on a mix of veteran captains, breakout-ready sophomores, and highly touted freshmen as they take the field in primetime. From CJ Carr’s debut as the starting quarterback to a defensive front loaded with experience, the two-deep offers a clear picture of how Notre Dame plans to attack one of its toughest season openers in years.

Notre Dame Offense

Notre Dame’s offense begins the season with CJ Carr at the helm, backed by a deep backfield and a promising mix of veteran targets and young playmakers. The line remains a strength, giving the Irish balance and stability.

Position Depth No. Name Ht Wt Class QB 1 13 CJ Carr 6-3 210 Fr. 2 8 Kenny Minchey 6-2 208 So. 3 10 Tyler Buchner 6-1 206 Sr. RB 1 4 Jeremiyah Love 6-0 214 Jr. 2 24 JaDarian Price 5-10 210 Sr. 3 20 Aneyas Williams 5-10 205 Fr. 4 22 Nolan James Jr. 5-10 215 Fr. WR (X) 1 0 Malachi Fields 6-4 222 Sr. 2 14 Micah Gilbert 6-2 204 Fr. 3 5 Cam Williams 6-2 200 Fr. WR (Z) 1 1 Jaden Greathouse 6-1 215 Jr. OR 2 Will Pauling 5-10 190 Sr. 3 19 Logan Saldate 6-0 189 Fr. WR (F) 1 6 Jordan Faison 5-10 185 Jr. 2 11 KK Smith 6-0 176 So. 3 17 Elijah Burress 6-0 185 Fr. TE 1 9 Eli Raridon 6-7 252 Sr. 2 7 Ty Washington 6-5 248 Jr. OR 85 Jack Larsen 6-3 250 Fr. LT 1 54 Anthonie Knapp 6-4 300 So. 2 71 Styles Prescod 6-6 292 Fr. LG 1 74 Billy Schrauth 6-4 310 Jr. 2 55 Chris Terek 6-6 322 So. C 1 70 Ashton Craig 6-5 310 Jr. 2 64 Joe Otting 6-4 308 So. RG 1 76 Guerby Lambert 6-7 335 Fr. OR 75 Sullivan Absher 6-8 327 So. RT 1 59 Aamil Wagner 6-6 300 Jr. 2 76 Guerby Lambert 6-7 335 Fr.

Defense

The defense once again looks like the foundation of Marcus Freeman’s team, with a disruptive front seven and a secondary blending proven starters with blue-chip freshmen. The challenge will be matching Miami’s speed in space.

Position Depth No. Name Ht Wt Class VYPER 1 5 Boubacar Traore 6-4 250 So. 2 44 Junior Tuihalamaka 6-2 255 Sr. OR 12 Jordan Botelho 6-3 260 Sr. DT 1 47 Jason Onye 6-5 302 Sr. 2 97 Gabriel Rubio 6-5 321 Sr. 3 42 Cole Mullins 6-5 275 Fr. DT 1 41 Donovan Hinish 6-2 277 Jr. 2 93 Jared Dawson 6-1 288 Sr. 3 56 Elijah Hughes 6-3 300 Jr. DE 1 95 Bryce Young 6-7 271 So. 2 40 Joshua Burnham 6-4 260 Jr. 3 10 Loghan Thomas 6-4 220 So. WILL 1 3 Jaylen Sneed 6-2 230 Jr. 2 4 Jaiden Ausberry 6-2 228 So. 3 19 Madden Faraimo 6-2 235 Fr. MIKE 1 34 Drayk Bowen 6-2 235 Jr. 2 27 Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa 6-3 230 So. 3 19 Madden Faraimo 6-2 235 Fr. NICKEL 1 0 DeVonta Smith 5-11 195 Sr. 2 21 Karson Hobbs 6-1 189 So. 3 13 Ben Minich 6-0 197 So. CB 1 15 Leonard Moore 6-2 195 So. 2 14 Dallas Golden 6-0 187 Fr. 3 18 Chance Tucker 6-0 183 Sr. CB 1 6 Christian Gray 6-0 190 Jr. 2 24 Mark Zackery IV 5-11 175 Fr. 3 20 Cree Thomas 6-1 189 Fr. S (BOUND) 1 8 Adon Shuler 6-0 205 So. 2 28 Luke Talich 6-4 210 Jr. 3 22 Ethan Long 6-3 210 Fr. S (FIELD) 1 7 Jalen Stroman 6-1 201 Sr. 2 9 Tae Johnson 6-2 192 Fr. 3 22 Ethan Long 6-3 210 Fr.

Special Teams

Special teams could quietly swing this matchup. With new faces at kicker and punter, and explosive options like Jordan Faison and Jeremiyah Love in the return game, the Irish have the potential to flip field position.