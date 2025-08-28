Notre Dame Football Depth Chart: Week 1 at Miami

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on X August 28, 2025
0
796250109076 psu v nd
Running Back Jeremiyah Love (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire)

Notre Dame opens the 2025 season in Miami on Sunday night as the Irish look to build on last year’s run to the National Championship game. Head coach Marcus Freeman’s Irish will lean on a mix of veteran captains, breakout-ready sophomores, and highly touted freshmen as they take the field in primetime. From CJ Carr’s debut as the starting quarterback to a defensive front loaded with experience, the two-deep offers a clear picture of how Notre Dame plans to attack one of its toughest season openers in years.

Notre Dame Offense

Notre Dame’s offense begins the season with CJ Carr at the helm, backed by a deep backfield and a promising mix of veteran targets and young playmakers. The line remains a strength, giving the Irish balance and stability.

PositionDepthNo.NameHtWtClass
QB113CJ Carr6-3210Fr.
28Kenny Minchey6-2208So.
310Tyler Buchner6-1206Sr.
RB14Jeremiyah Love6-0214Jr.
224JaDarian Price5-10210Sr.
320Aneyas Williams5-10205Fr.
422Nolan James Jr.5-10215Fr.
WR (X)10Malachi Fields6-4222Sr.
214Micah Gilbert6-2204Fr.
35Cam Williams6-2200Fr.
WR (Z)11Jaden Greathouse6-1215Jr.
OR2Will Pauling5-10190Sr.
319Logan Saldate6-0189Fr.
WR (F)16Jordan Faison5-10185Jr.
211KK Smith6-0176So.
317Elijah Burress6-0185Fr.
TE19Eli Raridon6-7252Sr.
27Ty Washington6-5248Jr.
OR85Jack Larsen6-3250Fr.
LT154Anthonie Knapp6-4300So.
271Styles Prescod6-6292Fr.
LG174Billy Schrauth6-4310Jr.
255Chris Terek6-6322So.
C170Ashton Craig6-5310Jr.
264Joe Otting6-4308So.
RG176Guerby Lambert6-7335Fr.
OR75Sullivan Absher6-8327So.
RT159Aamil Wagner6-6300Jr.
276Guerby Lambert6-7335Fr.

Defense

The defense once again looks like the foundation of Marcus Freeman’s team, with a disruptive front seven and a secondary blending proven starters with blue-chip freshmen. The challenge will be matching Miami’s speed in space.

PositionDepthNo.NameHtWtClass
VYPER15Boubacar Traore6-4250So.
244Junior Tuihalamaka6-2255Sr.
OR12Jordan Botelho6-3260Sr.
DT147Jason Onye6-5302Sr.
297Gabriel Rubio6-5321Sr.
342Cole Mullins6-5275Fr.
DT141Donovan Hinish6-2277Jr.
293Jared Dawson6-1288Sr.
356Elijah Hughes6-3300Jr.
DE195Bryce Young6-7271So.
240Joshua Burnham6-4260Jr.
310Loghan Thomas6-4220So.
WILL13Jaylen Sneed6-2230Jr.
24Jaiden Ausberry6-2228So.
319Madden Faraimo6-2235Fr.
MIKE134Drayk Bowen6-2235Jr.
227Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa6-3230So.
319Madden Faraimo6-2235Fr.
NICKEL10DeVonta Smith5-11195Sr.
221Karson Hobbs6-1189So.
313Ben Minich6-0197So.
CB115Leonard Moore6-2195So.
214Dallas Golden6-0187Fr.
318Chance Tucker6-0183Sr.
CB16Christian Gray6-0190Jr.
224Mark Zackery IV5-11175Fr.
320Cree Thomas6-1189Fr.
S (BOUND)18Adon Shuler6-0205So.
228Luke Talich6-4210Jr.
322Ethan Long6-3210Fr.
S (FIELD)17Jalen Stroman6-1201Sr.
29Tae Johnson6-2192Fr.
322Ethan Long6-3210Fr.

Special Teams

Special teams could quietly swing this matchup. With new faces at kicker and punter, and explosive options like Jordan Faison and Jeremiyah Love in the return game, the Irish have the potential to flip field position.

PositionDepthNo.NameHtWtClass
Kickoffs148Marcello Diomede6-1195Jr.
Placekicker198Noah Burnette5-10185*Sr.
Punter116James Rendell6-6225Sr.
218Erik Schmidt6-2210Fr.
Long Snapper196Joseph Vinci6-4232Fr.
249Andrew Kros6-4225Jr.
Holder110Tyler Buchner6-1206Sr.
216Anthony Rezac6-3201So.
Punt Returner16Jordan Faison5-10185Jr.
OR2Will Pauling5-10190Sr.
Kick Returner14Jeremiyah Love6-0214Jr.
OR24JaDarian Price5-11210Jr.

Notre Dame @ Miami (FL) 2025
Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on X August 28, 2025
0

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button