Notre Dame returns home for Senior Day with a clear objective: play sharp, stay healthy, and close out the regular season with the kind of complete performance worthy of a team fighting for a College Football Playoff berth. Syracuse enters at 3–7, struggling on both sides of the ball and overmatched at nearly every position. This isn’t a matchup the Irish should have trouble with – the only real opponent this week is complacency. For a roster with this many seniors making their final run out of the tunnel, expect the Irish to come out focused, physical, and intent on sending the veterans off with a statement win.

Things That Worry Me

Staying Healthy

With Tae Johnson getting added to the injury report and out for today, and depth being stretched in spots (mainly the offensive line), the biggest danger in a game like this is losing someone essential. Notre Dame needs to be whole when the postseason picture shakes out — no result against Syracuse is worth sacrificing a key contributor.

Complacency / A Flat Start

When you’re a massive favorite against a struggling opponent, it’s easy to sleepwalk through the first quarter. Notre Dame doesn’t need perfection, but they do need energy and urgency early to avoid giving Syracuse any oxygen. The Irish also need style points to stay ahead of the pack of 2-loss teams in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Self-Inflicted Mistakes

Syracuse cannot drive the field consistently. Their only prayer is short fields from turnovers, penalties extending drives, or botched early possessions. Clean football eliminates the only real upset path.

Things That Don’t Worry Me

A Big Day From Jeremiyah Love

Syracuse has one of the worst run defenses Notre Dame will face all season. This is the exact matchup where Love should string together a wire-to-wire performance, hitting explosive runs behind an overwhelming advantage up front in what is almost certainly the junior’s final game in Notre Dame Stadium. Love has snuck its way into one of the most wide-open Heisman races in recent memory. While winning the award would still be a major long shot, a huge performance today and next week could secure him a trip to New York as a finalist.

Notre Dame Owning the Trenches

The mismatch at the line of scrimmage is enormous. Notre Dame’s veteran defensive front should live in the backfield – even with injuries upfront- and the offensive line should control the game from the opening snap.

Syracuse Generating Explosive Plays

The Orange don’t have the perimeter speed, quarterback play, or scheme to threaten Notre Dame vertically. If the Irish make Syracuse sustain drives, they simply won’t — they haven’t all year.

Players to Watch – Senior Day Edition

Jordan Botelho (DL) — One of the emotional engines of the defense whose intensity should set the tone early.

— One of the emotional engines of the defense whose intensity should set the tone early. Joshua Burnham (DL) — His burst off the line should overwhelm Syracuse’s blocking quickly.

— His burst off the line should overwhelm Syracuse’s blocking quickly. Jared Dawson (DL) — A steady interior presence poised to disrupt the run game all afternoon. Dawson has been a great addition from the portal this year.

— A steady interior presence poised to disrupt the run game all afternoon. Dawson has been a great addition from the portal this year. Malachi Fields (WR) — Expect Notre Dame to get the senior touches in space to let him create.

— Expect Notre Dame to get the senior touches in space to let him create. Donovan Hinish (DL) — He’s primed for an emotional, high-impact Senior Day performance. With a year of eligibility remaining, this probably won’t be his last game in Notre Dame Stadium.

— He’s primed for an emotional, high-impact Senior Day performance. With a year of eligibility remaining, this probably won’t be his last game in Notre Dame Stadium. Jason Onye (DL) — His length and motor should create multiple pressure opportunities.

— His length and motor should create multiple pressure opportunities. Will Pauling (WR) — The offense’s most dependable target and a candidate for an early tone-setting conversion or explosive play.

— The offense’s most dependable target and a candidate for an early tone-setting conversion or explosive play. Jadarian Price (RB) — With Syracuse struggling defensively, expect a smooth, veteran performance. He has a 5th year available, but the lure of the NFL figures to be too large.

— With Syracuse struggling defensively, expect a smooth, veteran performance. He has a 5th year available, but the lure of the NFL figures to be too large. Eli Raridon (TE) — Long overdue for a touchdown, and this matchup is ideal for it.

— Long overdue for a touchdown, and this matchup is ideal for it. James Rendell (DE) — Quietly has become one of Notre Dame’s best punters in recent memory.

— Quietly has become one of Notre Dame’s best punters in recent memory. Devonta Smith (CB) — Syracuse’s limited passing game gives him chances to jump something underneath.

— Syracuse’s limited passing game gives him chances to jump something underneath. Jaylen Sneed (LB) — His speed should erase any horizontal attempts from Syracuse. He has another year of eligibility remaining as well.

— His speed should erase any horizontal attempts from Syracuse. He has another year of eligibility remaining as well. Junior Tuihalamaka (DL) — A short-yardage hammer who can wreck interior runs. Another candidate to return in 2026.

— A short-yardage hammer who can wreck interior runs. Another candidate to return in 2026. Aamil Wagner (OL) — A senior leader up front who should help dominate the trenches and likely should return in 2026 for a 5th year.

Prediction

Notre Dame is simply too deep, too talented, and too motivated to let this game drift. If the Irish play clean, this becomes a showcase for the seniors and a tune-up for whatever comes next in the postseason picture. Syracuse can’t match Notre Dame on either line, can’t sustain drives, and can’t generate explosive plays — all the ingredients for a blowout once the Irish get rolling.

Prediction: Notre Dame 52, Syracuse 10