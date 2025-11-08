Notre Dame returns home for its third straight rivalry matchup, this time welcoming Navy to South Bend on what’s shaping up to be a frigid, rain-soaked Saturday night. The Irish are coming off a frustratingly uneven win at Boston College — one that looked comfortable on the scoreboard but left plenty to clean up.

At 6–2, Marcus Freeman’s team still controls its postseason path, but consistency remains the theme. Navy, meanwhile, enters 7–1 with its lone blemish coming last week against North Texas. The Midshipmen will once again test Notre Dame’s discipline with their option attack, though this year’s version mixes in a bit more passing than we’re used to seeing.

The challenge for the Irish is simple: start fast, stay patient, and don’t give Navy free possessions. The matchup always brings unique headaches, but Notre Dame’s physical and athletic advantages should eventually take over — if it avoids the self-inflicted ones.

Things That Worry Me

1. Interior Defensive Line Depth

With Gabriel Rubio and Donovan Hinish sidelined, Notre Dame is light on interior experience. That’s never ideal against a Navy offense that thrives on pounding the dive. Expect Jason Onye and Jared Dawson to play larger roles and possibly younger players like Armel Mukam. While a few sustained Navy drives wouldn’t be shocking, the key will be holding them to field goals.

2. Avoiding Another Slow Start

Fast starts haven’t been a Notre Dame trademark this season. Against Navy, getting on the board early is critical — it forces the Midshipmen out of their comfort zone and into obvious passing downs. The Irish can’t afford to let Navy chew up the first quarter with 10-minute drives again.

3. The Weather Factor

It’s going to be cold, wet, and uncomfortable — classic November football, but also the kind that invites weird bounces. One mistimed exchange or slip could change momentum. Notre Dame will need to value every possession and keep the ball off the turf.

4. Chris Ash’s First Crack at the Option

New defensive coordinator Chris Ash gets his first true look at the triple option, a notoriously tricky debut for any DC in South Bend. The good news: Marcus Freeman’s familiarity with Navy’s scheme should help the staff settle things quickly. Still, expect some early misreads before adjustments kick in.

5. Special Teams Consistency

With Noah Burnette still working back from injury, the kicking game has been uneven. Notre Dame turns to freshman Eric Schmidt this week. In a low-possession matchup, every point matters. Handling snaps, holds, and kicks cleanly — especially in wet conditions — is vital to avoid giving Navy free momentum.

Things That Don’t Worry Me

1. Notre Dame’s Passing Game

Even in less-than-ideal weather, CJ Carr should have success through the air. Malachi Fields, Will Pauling, and Jordan Faison all create matchup issues Navy can’t solve over four quarters. If Carr takes what the defense gives and stays patient, big plays will come.

2. The Second and Third Levels of the Defense

While the interior line is thin, the linebackers and secondary have plenty of experience against the option. Drayk Bowne, Kyngston Villiamu-Asa, and Jaylen Sneed know their reads cold, and Adon Shuler and Leonard Moore bring poise on the back end. That should eliminate most perimeter busts. Even on the edges, where the risk of the option tends to be the highest, all Irish EDGEs have seen the option before – some like Junior Tuialamaka have excelled versus it.

3. Offensive Balance and Depth

If passing conditions deteriorate, Notre Dame can still lean on its backs. Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price offer speed and burst, and even if Navy stacks the box like Boston College did, the Irish should find success running. The offensive line is gelling despite injuries, and Navy’s front simply isn’t built to handle that kind of depth for four quarters.

4. Winning the Turnover Battle

Navy has struggled with ball security — 11 turnovers in its past three games — while Notre Dame has quietly been excellent at taking it away. The Irish are +8 in turnover margin during their six-game win streak. If that trend holds, it’s hard to see Navy sustaining long scoring drives.

5. Navy’s First Game Against a Power Four Opponent

This is Navy’s first look at a roster anywhere near Notre Dame’s talent level. The jump in speed, size, and physicality at the line of scrimmage will be significant. The option always poses challenges, but so does facing a defense full of future pros.

Players to Watch

CJ Carr, QB – Each week adds a new test for the freshman. This one is about poise: managing tempo, protecting the ball, and taking the easy completions when they’re there.

Jadarian Price, RB – Fumbled again last week, and with rain expected, ball security becomes priority No. 1. A clean game from Price is necessary to avoid unnecessary drama.

Luke Talich, S – His range and aggression are a great fit versus the option. Expect him around the ball all night, especially on perimeter runs and pitch plays.

Tae Johnson, DB – The talented freshman can be overly aggressive at times. His discipline will be tested against Navy’s misdirection; staying patient will be key.

Eric Schmidt, K – Filling in for Burnette, Schmidt draws a tough assignment in cold, wet conditions. Converting early kicks could settle the team and the crowd.

Will Pauling, WR – Emerging as Carr’s favorite vertical target, Pauling has been open deep several times in recent weeks. If footing allows, another big gain could be waiting.

Jaylen Sneed, LB – Posted nine tackles against Navy last season and remains one of the defense’s fastest players. His sideline-to-sideline pursuit is tailor-made for this matchup.

Prediction

This has all the makings of one of those gritty, grind-it-out November games that test a team’s focus more than its talent. Expect Navy to land a few early punches and chew some clock, but once Notre Dame adjusts, the difference in speed and depth will show.

The Irish shake off another slow start, tighten up by halftime, and pull away behind a steady performance from CJ Carr and a defense that forces multiple turnovers.

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Navy 14

