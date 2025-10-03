Notre Dame enters Saturday fresh off back-to-back wins following their 0-2 start to the season, but Marcus Freeman has been clear — this team has to stay uncomfortable to keep growing. Boise State brings one of the most explosive offenses in the country and a defense that thrives on pressure. It’s a dangerous combination, but the Irish have the tools to handle it if they stick to their identity.

Things That Concern Me

Boise State pressure defense – Freeman said the Broncos bring more pressure than any team ND has faced this year. The offensive line and CJ Carr’s pre-snap reads will be stressed.

– Freeman said the Broncos bring more pressure than any team ND has faced this year. The offensive line and CJ Carr’s pre-snap reads will be stressed. Explosive offense (~500+ yards per game) – Boise quarterback, Maddux Madsen is experienced, efficient, and takes care of the football, while their running backs rotate to stay fresh.

– Boise quarterback, Maddux Madsen is experienced, efficient, and takes care of the football, while their running backs rotate to stay fresh. Quarterback contain issues – Arkansas gashed ND for two long QB scrambles last week. Boise’s mobile quarterback will test discipline again.

– Arkansas gashed ND for two long QB scrambles last week. Boise’s mobile quarterback will test discipline again. Potential letdown spot – After a big win on the road, there’s always the danger of exhaling a bit. Boise State also doesn’t bring the same reputation as the one that went to the playoffs a year ago, but they are still better than both Purdue and Arkansas.

Things That Don’t Concern Me

CJ Carr vs the blitz – He just torched Arkansas’s pressure packages and looks increasingly comfortable adjusting protections. Carr has already seen two very aggressive defenses in Miami and Texas A&M as well which should have him prepared for the Boise blitz.

– He just torched Arkansas’s pressure packages and looks increasingly comfortable adjusting protections. Carr has already seen two very aggressive defenses in Miami and Texas A&M as well which should have him prepared for the Boise blitz. Offensive identity – Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price behind a surging offensive line remain the foundation of this attack.

– Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price behind a surging offensive line remain the foundation of this attack. The return of Leonard Moore – His presence stabilizes the secondary and provides needed depth at corner. Moore’s return will give Notre Dame a full-strength secondary for the first time since the Miami game, since Moore was compromised with his ankle injury against A&M despite finishing the game.

– His presence stabilizes the secondary and provides needed depth at corner. Moore’s return will give Notre Dame a full-strength secondary for the first time since the Miami game, since Moore was compromised with his ankle injury against A&M despite finishing the game. Special teams edge – After last week’s successful fake punt, opponents know Notre Dame’s punt unit is a weapon and must respect it. Marty Biagi has been in his bag all season.

Players to Watch

CJ Carr (QB) – Boise State will bring pressure from all angles. Carr’s ability to diagnose it and find quick answers will dictate the offense’s rhythm.

– Boise State will bring pressure from all angles. Carr’s ability to diagnose it and find quick answers will dictate the offense’s rhythm. Jeremiyah Love & Jadarian Price (RBs) – The one-two punch that powers the ground game and forces defenses to pick their poison.

– The one-two punch that powers the ground game and forces defenses to pick their poison. Leonard Moore (CB) – Returning to action, he gives the secondary a boost and allows the defense to play more comfortably in coverage.

– Returning to action, he gives the secondary a boost and allows the defense to play more comfortably in coverage. Will Pauling (WR) – With Jaden Greathouse sidelined, Pauling is in line for a bigger role as a reliable target.

– With Jaden Greathouse sidelined, Pauling is in line for a bigger role as a reliable target. Tae Johnson (S) – Quickly establishing himself as a ballhawk, he has a chance to flip momentum with a turnover. Feels like it’s only a matter of time before he gets his hands on an INT.

– Quickly establishing himself as a ballhawk, he has a chance to flip momentum with a turnover. Feels like it’s only a matter of time before he gets his hands on an INT. Eli Raridon (TE) – Has been quiet the last couple of weeks, but his size and skillset make him a candidate for more targets this week.

– Has been quiet the last couple of weeks, but his size and skillset make him a candidate for more targets this week. Boubacar Traore (DL) – A rising presence off the edge, his ability to generate pressure will be crucial against Boise’s explosive quarterback.

Frankie V’s Prediction

Boise State will arrive in South Bend with confidence and an offense capable of putting up points. They’ll hit on some plays — they always do — but Notre Dame’s offense will simply be too much.

CJ Carr is growing by the week, the offensive line is settling in, and the Love–Price combo will force Boise to choose between getting run over or opening themselves up to Carr’s arm. Notre Dame’s defense will give up some yards, but the Irish attack will keep pouring it on until the game is out of reach.

Notre Dame 49, Boise State 24