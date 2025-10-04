Notre Dame put together its most complete performance of the season Saturday, dominating Boise State 28–7 inside Notre Dame Stadium. The Irish improved to 3–2 behind another efficient outing from CJ Carr, a surging ground game, and a defense that forced four interceptions.

Game Highlights:

CJ Carr finished 15 of 23 for 189 yards and 2 TDs , connecting with Will Pauling (19 yards) and Malachi Fields (6 yards).

finished , connecting with (19 yards) and (6 yards). The Irish ground attack gashed the Broncos for 200 rushing yards , led by Jeremiyah Love (103 yards, 1 TD) and Jadarian Price , whose 49-yard touchdown burst sealed the win in the fourth quarter.

, led by (103 yards, 1 TD) and , whose sealed the win in the fourth quarter. Defensively, Leonard Moore picked off two passes , while Tae Johnson and Luke Talich each added interceptions as the Irish held Boise State scoreless over the final three quarters.

picked off , while and each added interceptions as the Irish held Boise State scoreless over the final three quarters. Drayk Bowen , Jaylen Sneed , and Jaiden Ausberry each recorded sacks as the defensive front generated steady pressure all afternoon.

, , and each recorded sacks as the defensive front generated steady pressure all afternoon. Jordan Faison added 83 receiving yards and 18 more on punt returns, keeping the offense consistently in good field position.

Notre Dame outgained Boise State 389–315, averaging 7.2 yards per play to the Broncos’ 4.4. Marcus Freeman’s team will look to build on back-to-back wins when they return to action next week.