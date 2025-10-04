Marcus Freeman’s team followed up its blowout win in Fayetteville with a steadier, more measured effort back in South Bend. It wasn’t explosive, but it was efficient — a balanced performance powered by a steady ground game, a turnover-creating defense, and just enough offense to control the first-ever meeting between Notre Dame and Boise State. The Irish improved to 3–2 heading into the bye week with a 28–7 victory inside Notre Dame Stadium.

Here’s how the numbers tell the story of Notre Dame’s third win of 2025.

Key Stats

4 – Team interceptions.

Notre Dame’s defense intercepted Boise State four times, the program’s first four-interception game since October 28, 2023, against Pittsburgh. Leonard Moore led the effort with two, while Tae Johnson and Luke Talich each added one.

11 – Penalties for 112 yards.

Notre Dame committed 11 penalties totaling 112 yards, its highest figure of the season.

200 – Net rushing yards.

Behind a balanced backfield, the Irish ran 31 times for 200 yards (6.5 yards per carry). Jeremiyah Love finished with 103 yards and a four-yard touchdown, while Jadarian Price added 83 yards, including a 49-yard score.

389 – Total yards of offense.

Notre Dame gained 389 total yards on 54 plays, averaging 7.2 yards per snap.

24:14 – Time of possession.

Boise State held the ball for more than 35 minutes, but Notre Dame’s quick-strike drives and four takeaways more than made up for the disparity.

0 – Turnovers.

The Irish offense did not commit a turnover and finished +4 in turnover margin.

Milestones, Firsts, and Career Highs

Leonard Moore’s breakout.

Moore recorded a career-best two interceptions, becoming the first Irish defender with multiple interceptions in a game since Xavier Watts against Pittsburgh on October 28, 2023.

First career interception for Tae Johnson.

The freshman safety added his first career pick as part of Notre Dame’s four-interception day.

Jeremiyah Love reaches 30 total touchdowns.

Love’s second-quarter touchdown was the 30th total score of his career (24 rushing, six receiving).

Another 100-yard game for Love.

Love’s 103-yard outing marked his second 100-yard rushing game of the season and the seventh of his career.

Dynamic duo delivers again.

It was the 10th time Love and Price have both scored rushing touchdowns in the same game — and the fourth time already this season.

Fields extends streak.

Wide receiver Malachi Fields has now caught a pass in 32 straight games, tied for one of the longest active streaks among FBS players.

Botelho climbs the record book.

Defensive lineman Jordan Botelho made his 55th career appearance, tied for ninth in program history for most games played.

Positive Trends

Opportunistic defense.

Notre Dame’s defense produced four interceptions and four sacks totaling 33 yards lost while holding Boise State to 100 net rushing yards and zero passing touchdowns.

Ground game efficiency.

Love and Price powered a rushing attack that averaged 6.5 yards per carry and produced two touchdowns.

Negative Trends

Penalties.

Notre Dame’s 11 penalties for 112 yards repeatedly stalled drives and extended Boise State possessions.

Passing rhythm.

CJ Carr completed 15 of 23 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns but missed several open throws, and the passing game never found the consistency it showed a week earlier.

Limited offensive tempo.

The Irish ran just 54 offensive plays compared to Boise State’s 71 and went 4-of-9 on third down.

Team Notes

Attendance: 77,622 — marking the 16th consecutive sellout and 21st in 23 home games under Marcus Freeman.

77,622 — marking the 16th consecutive sellout and 21st in 23 home games under Marcus Freeman. First meeting: This was the first game ever between Notre Dame and Boise State.

This was the first game ever between Notre Dame and Boise State. Irish Wear Green: Notre Dame improved to 7–1 in Irish Wear Green games since 2018 and 3–1 when wearing green jerseys in those contests. The program is now 8–1 in green jerseys since 2010.

Notre Dame improved to 7–1 in Irish Wear Green games since 2018 and 3–1 when wearing green jerseys in those contests. The program is now 8–1 in green jerseys since 2010. Heat at the House That Rockne Built: The 84-degree kickoff temperature made it the warmest October home game in Notre Dame history and the sixth-warmest home game ever recorded.

Final Word

Notre Dame’s 28–7 win over Boise State didn’t register a lot of style points, but it was a victory that got the Irish over .500. The Irish leaned on a dependable rushing attack and a turnover-hungry defense to overcome a flag-happy officiating crew in a game that was never in serious doubt. It may not have been as flashy as last week’s explosion, but there is something to be said about winning your clunkers.