Two Saturdays ago, Notre Dame was blessed to be able to participate in one of its 12 guaranteed opportunities of the 2025 football season. Coincidentally, it came against its biggest rival, the USC Trojans, which was another blessing. The blessing came with good fortune as the Irish dismantled the Trojans 34–24. Notre Dame’s offense was showcased by its star running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. The J&J Express finished with a combined 37 carries for 315 yards (8.56 YPC) and two touchdowns. Price also returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score.

That kind of performance came as no surprise, as both running backs are regarded as among the best in college football. What was surprising was the output that came from the Notre Dame defense, as they held USC to its lowest point total of the season. The Irish defense also limited the Trojans to 68 yards rushing, including two quarterback sacks and six tackles for loss.

The Irish were able to celebrate their first win over a ranked opponent during last weekend’s bye. Ironically, while the Irish staff and players were celebrating during the school’s fall break, a familiar face was fighting for his job down south.

Last Saturday, the LSU Tigers were declawed in Baton Rouge by the Texas A&M Aggies 49–25. Former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly was subsequently fired the next day. Coach Kelly served as head coach for 12 years at Notre Dame and coincidentally hired Notre Dame’s current head coach, Marcus Freeman, as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach in January 2021. By December 2021, Kelly left Notre Dame to become head coach at LSU, and Freeman was named his replacement as head coach of Notre Dame.

During Monday’s press conference for this week’s game, Coach Freeman had this to say about LSU’s decision to relieve Coach Kelly of his coaching duties:

“Coach Kelly allowed me to come here, and I’m always rooting for him, but it’s also the profession we’ve chosen, you know, we’ve chosen this profession,” Freeman stated. “We know that can be a result of choosing this profession, but it’s really—you asked about the state, like the state of college football. It is what it is, like it or not. It is what it is. And you can’t worry about that. You’ve got to worry about giving your all to this team and putting this program in a position to succeed. “I think I’ve said this previously, but it’s a reminder to be grateful for what you have, because if you’re not grateful for what you have, you’ll find a way to lose it,” Freeman continued. “And I’m not talking about a coach. If you’re not grateful for what you have, you’ll find a way to lose it. And that’s, again, every time you hear some of those things, it’s a reminder of the gratitude I have for this opportunity at this place, with the people I get to work with, the players I get to be involved with. Man, I’m grateful.”

The heartfelt sentiment expressed by Freeman is likely what Irish fans felt during Notre Dame’s bye week as they did not have the Irish to root for. Game days for some fans are an escape from the craziness of the world, a memory of a lost loved one, or a chance to make new memories with family and friends. The bye week was a reminder of what Saturdays are like without Notre Dame football. Freeman’s words, however, went beyond football. They were a reminder for everyone to not only count the blessings of having 12 guaranteed Notre Dame games per season, but to also count our blessings in all aspects of life—including life itself. After all, death is certain. Life is not.

Next Up: Boston College

Key Injuries

Notre Dame: RB Kedren Young (knee), OL Charles Jagusah (arm), OL Peter Jones (ankle), DL Gabriel Rubio (elbow), and OL Ashton Craig (knee) are out. TE Kevin Bauman (retired). WR Micah Gilbert (hand), TE Cooper Flanagan (Achilles), DB DeVonta Smith (calf), Jordan Botelho (concussion), Loghan Thomas (concussion), OL Matty Augustine (concussion), WR Jaden Greathouse (thigh), and OL Will Black (concussion) are questionable.

Boston College: WR Johnathan Montague, LB Daveon Crouch, WR Jaedn Skeete, and DB Syair Torrence are out.

Betting Trends

The total has gone over in six of Notre Dame’s last nine games.

The total has gone under in eight of these teams’ last 11 matchups versus each other.

Notre Dame is 16–3 ATS in its last 19 games.

Boston College is 1–5 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone over in six of Boston College’s last eight home games.

Matchup History: Notre Dame is 18–9 all-time versus Boston College.

Line (Point Spread) and Total (Over/Under)

No. 12 Notre Dame (5–2) (5–2 ATS) at Boston College (1–7) (3–5 ATS)

The fear going into last week’s game was USC’s passing game, with a focus on who many believe to be the best slot receiver in the nation, No. 6 Makai Lemon. The star receiver had been gashing every opponent he faced heading into South Bend. Notre Dame countered Lemon with an All-American of its own, defensive back Leonard Moore, and it worked. Lemon managed just three targets, including two receptions for 28 yards with Moore covering him. Moore took Lemon’s presence completely out of the game. Notre Dame’s defense will certainly not have that kind of worry this weekend when it travels to Chestnut Hill to take on the Boston College Eagles.

The Eagles are losers of their last seven games and currently possess the nation’s 81st-ranked offense. Following their 41–10 loss to Clemson and desperate for a spark, the Eagles benched Alabama transfer quarterback Dylan Lonergan for senior quarterback Grayson James. The dual-threat James can keep defenses honest with his legs and could pose a threat to Notre Dame defenders if they’re not sound in their assignments. Since starting the last two games, James has completed 39 of 74 attempts for 448 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. He’s also carried the ball 30 times for 52 yards.

On the flip side of the ball, Boston College will enter Saturday’s game with the 109th-ranked defense, allowing 410.6 yards per game, including 34.38 points per contest (124th). The porous Eagles defense will be asked to stop the nation’s 19th-ranked offense that’s averaging 462.1 yards per game, including 39.1 points per contest (10th).

The engines driving the Irish train are its running backs, Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. The pair have left footprints on the backs of every defense they’ve faced. Price is ranked 13th in the nation in yards per carry with 6.7, and Love isn’t far behind at 27th with 6.11. They’ll be facing the nation’s 99th-ranked rushing defense that’s allowing 163 yards per game, including 4.66 yards per carry.

The disparity of talent on both sides of the ball is why oddsmakers have Notre Dame as 29-point favorites. The total is sitting at 56.5. Boston College is the first of five teams remaining on Notre Dame’s schedule. They’re also the first team in their way of making a return trip to the College Football Playoff. Coach Freeman knows that a close win against Boston College on Saturday won’t be good enough. Apparently, Vegas does too.

Pick: Notre Dame –29

Behind Enemy Lines: Week 10

No. 10 Miami (6–1) (5–2 ATS) at SMU (5–3) (2–6 ATS)

The Hurricanes are 4–1 ATS in their last five games. The total has gone under in four of Miami’s last six games. SMU is 11–2 SU in its last 13 ACC games. The Mustangs are 2–8 ATS in their last 10 games. Miami has already climbed two points to –12 with the total sitting at 51.

Pick: Miami –12

No. 3 Texas A&M (7–0) (4–3 ATS) – Bye

The Aggies neutered the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge last week 49–25. Texas A&M tallied 426 yards of total offense while limiting LSU’s offense to 278 yards, including just 60 yards rushing. The Aggies’ defense finished with seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss. The shellacking brought an end to LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s tenure.

Next game: at No. 19 Missouri

Purdue (2–6) (3–5 ATS) at No. 21 Michigan (6–2) (3–5 ATS)

Purdue is 1–4 ATS in its last five games versus Michigan. The total has gone under in four of Purdue’s last five Big Ten games. The total has gone over in six of the last nine matchups between these two teams. Michigan is 5–0 SU in its last five home games. Michigan is firm at –21 with a total hovering around 50.

Pick: Under 50

Mississippi State (4–4) (7–1 ATS) at Arkansas (2–6) (3–5 ATS)

Mississippi State is 5–2 ATS in its last seven games versus Arkansas. The total has gone under in the Bulldogs’ last five road games. The Razorbacks are 2–4 ATS in their last six games. The total has gone over in 13 of the last 18 matchups between these two programs. Arkansas is –4 across the board with a total of 67.5.

Pick: Arkansas –4

Fresno State (5–3) (3–5 ATS) at Boise State (6–2) (5–2–1 ATS)

Fresno State is 1–4 ATS in its last five games. The Bulldogs are 7–3 ATS in their last 10 games versus Boise State. The total has gone over in five of Boise State’s last seven games. The total has gone under in seven of the last nine matchups between these two teams. Boise State is currently sitting at –17.5 with a total of 50.5. (Always buy the .5 point)

Pick: Boise State –17

No. 8 Georgia Tech (8–0) (6–2 ATS) at NC State (4–4) (3–5 ATS)

The Yellow Jackets are 4–1 SU in their last five games versus NC State. Georgia Tech is 4–2 ATS in its last six road games. The total has gone over in six of the seven matchups between these two teams. NC State is 1–4 ATS in its last five games. Georgia Tech is –5.5 with a total of 57.5. (Always buy the .5 point)

Pick: Under 58

No. 23 USC (5–2) (4–3 ATS) at Nebraska (6–2) (2–5–1 ATS)

The total has gone under in four of USC’s last five road games. USC is 5–1 SU in its last six Big Ten games. Nebraska is 0–4–1 in its last five games. The total has gone over in Nebraska’s last seven home games. USC climbed a point to –6.5 with a total of 59.

Pick: Over 59

Navy (7–0) (2–5 ATS) at North Texas (7–1) (6–2 ATS)

Navy is 1–5 ATS in its last six games. The total has gone over in six of Navy’s last seven games. North Texas is 5–1 ATS in its last six games. North Texas is 4–1 ATS in its last five home games. North Texas is –6.5 at most books with a total of 65.5. (Always buy the .5 point)

Pick: Navy +7

Pittsburgh (6–2) (6–2 ATS) at Stanford (3–5) (2–6 ATS)

The total has gone over in four of Pittsburgh’s last six ACC games. Pittsburgh is 4–1 ATS in its last five games. The total has gone over in four of Stanford’s last six games. The Cardinal is 1–4 ATS in its last five games. Pittsburgh is –14 with a total of 51.5.

Pick: Pittsburgh –14

North Carolina (2–5) (4–3 ATS) at Syracuse (3–5) (3–4–1 ATS)

The Tar Heels are 5–1 ATS in their last six games against Syracuse. The total has gone under in seven of North Carolina’s last eight road games. Syracuse is 1–4 SU in its last five games. Syracuse is 2–4 ATS in its last six Friday games. Syracuse is hovering around –2 with a total of 45.

Pick: Under 45

