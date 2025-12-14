Notre Dame signee Noah Grubbs ended his high school career Friday night with one of the wildest finishes in Florida high school football history. With time expired in the Florida Class 7A state championship game, Grubbs launched a desperation Hail Mary that turned into a walk-off touchdown, lifting Lake Mary to a 28–27 win over Vero Beach and the program’s first state championship.

Unbelievable doesn’t begin to describe it. With the clock at zero and hope fading, Notre Dame commit Noah Grubbs heaved a desperate Hail Mary—and somehow, impossibly, it connected. A walk-off touchdown on the final play delivers Lake Mary its first-ever state title in the most… pic.twitter.com/zJZWout1aD — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) December 14, 2025

The final play unfolded in pure chaos. Down six points with one snap remaining, Grubbs heaved the ball into the end zone. The pass was tipped in traffic, caught, then lateraled to a teammate who crossed the goal line as the clock hit zero. The extra point sealed the title and immediately sent Lake Mary into a celebration that stunned Vero Beach and the crowd inside the stadium.

It was the defining moment of the game — and the prolific prep career of Noah Grubbs.

Grubbs was under constant pressure throughout the night but continued to push the ball downfield, keeping Lake Mary within striking distance despite multiple momentum swings. When the season came down to a single snap, the offense never left his hands.

The championship capped a redemption run for Lake Mary, which returned to the title game after falling short last season. This year’s group, led by Grubbs, battled through Florida’s deepest classification and earned another shot — one that ended in dramatic fashion.

For Notre Dame, it was a reminder of what Grubbs brings to the quarterback room. You can’t teach poise in final-play situations, and you can’t replicate the experience of having an entire season rest on one throw. Grubbs leaves high school as a state champion who delivered when the margin for error disappeared completely.

High school careers don’t often end with the ball in the air and a title hanging in the balance. Grubbs’ did — and it couldn’t have been scripted any better.

Heading to South Bend

Grubbs, a 4-star quarterback and one of the nation’s top QB prospects in the 2026 class, committed to Notre Dame on June 1, 2024, choosing the Irish over a heavy slate of Power 5 offers.

His performance in Friday’s title game only bolsters the narrative that he thrives under pressure — a quality that will matter immediately in South Bend.

Noah Grubbs – Recruiting Rankings Summary

Service Star Rating National QB Rank Overall / State Notes Rivals 3★ No. 25 QB One of Rivals’ top pocket passers in the class ESPN 4★ No. 14 QB ESPN grade: 81 247Sports 3★ No. 31 QB Top-40 player in Florida

Immediate Impact and QB Room Outlook

With Notre Dame’s current depth chart shifting, Grubbs arrives at a time when the Irish are redefining their quarterback room:

Kenny Minchey , who had competed for reps in previous seasons, recently entered the transfer portal.

, who had competed for reps in previous seasons, recently entered the transfer portal. CJ Carr is firmly entrenched as the quarterback of the future and present, and Grubbs will join the competition behind him with an eye toward earning the backup role early in his collegiate career — a realistic target given the open depth ahead of him.

Grubbs’ combination of size, arm talent, and experience in high-pressure situations gives Notre Dame a legitimate developmental quarterback who could see meaningful snaps sooner rather than later. His state-championship finish is exactly the kind of moment that reflects readiness for the next level.