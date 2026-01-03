As Notre Dame begins to navigate the transfer portal, one position continues to stand clearly above the rest in terms of urgency: defensive tackle. Early in the process, two names have emerged as the most closely linked to the Irish so far — Xavier Gilliam from Penn State and Alex VanSumeren from Michigan State.

Xavier Gilliam: Visit Set, Familiar Competition

Gilliam appears to be the more concrete connection at this stage. Notre Dame reportedly already has a visit set up for the Penn State defensive tackle, though the timing has not yet been finalized. Coming out of high school, Gilliam was viewed as a high-upside interior prospect, rated as a four-star recruit and one of the more intriguing defensive line projects in his class. After developing within Penn State’s deep defensive line rotation, his role expanded in 2025. He appeared in 13 games and finished the season with 15 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and a forced fumble, production that reflects rotational usage but also meaningful Big Ten experience.

Gilliam’s recruitment is shaping up to be competitive. In addition to Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Indiana are also involved, underscoring how valued experienced Power Five defensive tackles are in the portal. Indiana’s interest reflects its aggressive portal approach and willingness to prioritize immediate contributors, while Texas A&M’s involvement points to Gilliam’s perceived upside within a talent-rich defensive front. For Notre Dame, getting Gilliam to campus is an important step, but closing will likely come down to role clarity and early snap opportunities.

Alex VanSumeren and the Michigan State Connection

VanSumeren brings a slightly different but equally relevant profile. Originally a four-star recruit out of Michigan, he arrived at Michigan State with expectations of becoming a long-term interior contributor and steadily worked his way into a consistent role. During the 2025 season, VanSumeren logged starter-level snaps and produced 48 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks, serving as a steady presence against both the run and the pass. His game is built more around physicality and reliability than splash plays, a trait that often translates well when teams are looking to stabilize the middle of the defense.

Notably, VanSumeren is the second Michigan State player linked to Notre Dame early in the portal cycle, joining wide receiver Nick Marsh, who already has a visit lined up with the Irish. While the two situations are independent, the overlap is worth noting as Notre Dame continues to evaluate multiple roster needs and maintain open lines of communication with Michigan State transfers.

Why Defensive Tackle Remains Non-Negotiable for Notre Dame

The broader context remains unavoidable: defensive tackle is not just a priority — it’s a necessity. Notre Dame’s interior defensive line has been thinned significantly this offseason, and relying solely on internal development would place enormous pressure on a young and largely unproven rotation. Defensive tackle play impacts everything from early-down run defense to third-down pressure packages, and recent seasons have shown how quickly interior instability can ripple through the entire defense.

What Notre Dame appears to be prioritizing is reliability. The Irish need defensive tackles who can play real snaps, hold up against the run, and allow the rest of the front to function properly. Both Gilliam and VanSumeren fit that mold — experienced Power Five interior linemen who may not dominate stat sheets but bring physical maturity and functional depth to a position that demands it.

Landing just one defensive tackle will not be enough for Notre Dame. Depending on how the board develops, Notre Dame needs to add multiple interior players to ensure adequate depth heading into 2026. Gilliam and VanSumeren may be the first names publicly linked, but they are unlikely to be the last as Notre Dame works to stabilize the most pressing position group on the roster.