Notre Dame continues its focused defensive tackle pursuit in the transfer portal, and the Irish have now set an official visit with Horace Lockett, a massive interior presence from UCF. Lockett’s inclusion reinforces how critical the interior defensive line is for Notre Dame heading into the 2026 season.

Lockett’s physical profile sets him apart from some other DT names linked to Notre Dame this cycle, such as Penn State’s Xavier Gilliam and Michigan State’s Alex VanSumeren. At 6-foot-6 and 355 pounds, he is larger than most defensive tackles Notre Dame has had in recent years, giving him a true “space-eater” frame on early downs and against power run schemes.

In 2025 at UCF, Lockett appeared in four games before a season-ending injury but still made his presence felt. He finished the year with 13 total tackles (8 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and 2 pass breakups, showcasing his ability to disrupt interior run lanes and affect passing situations despite limited availability.

Lockett’s path to UCF began at Georgia Tech, where he spent three seasons before transferring. As a redshirt freshman in 2023, he appeared in 10 games at nose tackle and posted 25 total tackles (9 solo) and 2.5 tackles for loss, including a career-high six-tackle performance in a win at Wake Forest. He also made plays against multiple Power Five opponents and forced a key fumble in the Gasparilla Bowl that helped Georgia Tech rally in the second half.

The mix of size, experience and past production against ACC competition makes Lockett a different profile than some of the other interior options being discussed. Gilliam and VanSumeren have more conventional “three-technique” molds with rotational production in their respective Power Five environments, while Lockett brings an interior anchor capability that could be particularly valuable against run-heavy fronts. That positional diversity fits a Notre Dame staff that wants both size and functional versatility up front.

Lockett’s recruitment during this portal cycle is drawing broader interest. In addition to Notre Dame, Nebraska, Ohio State, South Carolina and Ole Miss are all reported to be involved and lining up their own looks and potential visits, demonstrating that his size and experience are coveted across Power Five defenses.

Landing a player with this kind of film room and physical profile — particularly one capable of commanding double teams — would go a long way toward stabilizing Notre Dame’s interior rotation.

The official visit allows Notre Dame to evaluate Lockett up close, both on the field and in meetings, as the staff determines how he might fit into its defensive scheme. It will also give Notre Dame a chance to sell Lockett on their vision for the defensive line after adding Charlie Partridge as its new DL coach. Partridge’s recent NFL experience should be a selling point for a player with NFL aspirations.

While one defensive tackle alone won’t complete Notre Dame’s portal work up front, adding a player of Lockett’s size and profile would be significant progress in addressing the most pressing need on the roster. Expect the Irish to continue evaluating interior defenders until they feel comfortable with both talent and depth heading into spring ball.