Notre Dame Football Depth Chart: Week 3 vs. Purdue

Offense
No changes to the official depth chart on offense this week. Michael Carmody is still listed as the starter at LT even though he is still questionable with an ankle injury.
Tyler Buchner is still officially listed as the third quarterback.
|POS
|NUM
|NAME
|HT
|WT
|CLASS
|WR
|4
|Kevin Austin Jr
|6-2
|215
|SR
|16
|Deion Colzie
|6-4 3/4
|195
|FR
|WR
|3
|Avery Davis
|5-11
|202
|5th
|13
|Joe Wilkins Jr
|6-1 1/2
|195
|SR
|LT
|68
|Michael Carmody
|6-5 1/2
|290
|SO
|79
|Tosh Baker
|6-8
|307
|SO
|LG
|52
|Zeke Correll
|6-3
|295
|JR
|50
|Rocco Spindler
|6-4 5/8
|300
|FR
|C
|55
|Jarrett Patterson
|6-4 1/2
|307
|SR
|73
|Andrew Kristofic
|6-4 1/4
|295
|JR
|RG
|62
|Cain Madden
|6-2 1/2
|310
|5th
|56
|John Dirksen
|6-5 1/8
|306
|SR
|RT
|75
|Josh Lugg
|6-6 7/8
|305
|5th
|76
|Joe Alt
|6-7 5/8
|305
|FR
|TE
|87
|Michael Mayer
|6-4 1/2
|251
|SO
|85
|George Takacs
|6-6
|247
|SR
|or
|84
|Kevin Bauman
|6-4 1/2
|242
|SO
|WR
|0
|Braden Lenzy
|5-11 3/8
|182
|SR
|21
|Lorenzo Styles Jr.
|6-1 1/8
|195
|FR
|QB
|17
|Jack Coan
|6-3 1/4
|223
|5th
|10
|Drew Pyne
|5-11 1/2
|200
|SO
|12
|Tyler Buchner
|6-1
|215
|FR
|RB
|23
|Kyren Williams
|5-9
|199
|JR
|25
|Chris Tyree
|5-9 1/2
|190
|SO
Defense
The only change on defense this week is the return of Jordan Botelho to the two-deep. He has been unavailable for the first two weeks, but Brian Kelly said they would know for sure if he was available this weekend on Tuesday.
Prince Kollie is listed as the backup WILL, but Brian Kelly said that he will not be available this weekend.
|POS
|NUM
|NAME
|HT
|WT
|CLASS
|VYP
|7
|Isaiah Foskey
|6-5
|260
|JR
|9
|Justin Ademilola
|6-1 3/4
|255
|SR
|or
|12
|Jordan Botelho
|6-2 1/2
|245
|SO
|DT
|57
|Jayson Ademilola
|6-3
|280
|SR
|99
|Rylie Mills
|6-5 1/8
|283
|SO
|54
|Jacob Lacey
|6-1 5/8
|275
|JR
|NG
|41
|Kurt Hinish
|6-1 3/4
|300
|5th
|56
|Howard Cross III
|6-0 7/8
|275
|JR
|54
|Jacob Lacey
|6-1 5/8
|275
|JR
|DE
|95
|Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
|6-2 1/2
|268
|5th
|31
|Nana Osafo-Mensah
|6-3 1/8
|250
|JR
|90
|Alex Ehrensberger
|6-6 7/8
|255
|SO
|WILL
|27
|JD Bertrand
|6-1
|230
|JR
|32
|Prince Kollie
|6-2 1/2
|222
|FR
|MIKE
|40
|Drew White
|6-0 3/4
|228
|5th
|52
|Bo Bauer
|6-2 3/4
|233
|5h
|ROV
|24
|Jack Kiser
|6-1 5/8
|222
|JR
|or
|10
|Isaiah Pryor
|6-1 1/2
|217
|5th
|or
|26
|Xavier Watts
|5-11 1/2
|195
|SO
|CB
|5
|Cam Hart
|6-2 1/2
|205
|JR
|11
|Ramon Henderson
|6-2 1/2
|207
|SO
|FS
|14
|Kyle Hamilton
|6-4
|220
|JR
|2
|DJ Brown
|6-0 3/8
|200
|SR
|SS
|3
|Houston Griffith
|6-0 3/4
|202
|5th
|16
|KJ Wallace
|5-10 1/4
|185
|JR
|CB
|6
|Clarence Lewis
|5-11 1/2
|193
|SO
|28
|Tariq Bracy
|5-10 1/8
|177
|SR
Special Teams
|POS
|NO
|NAME
|HT
|WT
|CLASS
|KO
|39
|Jonathan Doerer
|6-3
|197
|5th
|91
|Josh Bryan
|5-11 5/8
|183
|FR
|PK
|39
|Jonathan Doerer
|6-3
|197
|5th
|91
|Josh Bryan
|5-11 5/8
|183
|FR
|P
|19
|Jay Bramblett
|6-1 1/2
|197
|JR
|39
|Jonathan Doerer
|6-3
|197
|5th
|LS
|65
|Michael Vinson
|6-2
|230
|SR
|44
|Alex Peitsch
|6-1 1/8
|210
|SO
|HLD
|19
|Jay Bramblett
|6-1 1/2
|197
|JR
|30
|Jake Rittman
|6-2 1/2
|210
|SR
|PR
|29
|Matt Salerno
|6-0 5/8
|199
|SR
|or
|23
|Kyren Williams
|5-9
|199
|JR
|KR
|25
|Chris Tyree
|5-9 1/2
|190
|SO
|29
|Matt Salerno
|6-0 5/8
|199
|SR