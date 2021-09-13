Notre Dame Football Depth Chart: Week 3 vs. Purdue

Offense

No changes to the official depth chart on offense this week. Michael Carmody is still listed as the starter at LT even though he is still questionable with an ankle injury.

Tyler Buchner is still officially listed as the third quarterback.

POS NUM NAME HT WT CLASS WR 4 Kevin Austin Jr 6-2 215 SR 16 Deion Colzie 6-4 3/4 195 FR WR 3 Avery Davis 5-11 202 5th 13 Joe Wilkins Jr 6-1 1/2 195 SR LT 68 Michael Carmody 6-5 1/2 290 SO 79 Tosh Baker 6-8 307 SO LG 52 Zeke Correll 6-3 295 JR 50 Rocco Spindler 6-4 5/8 300 FR C 55 Jarrett Patterson 6-4 1/2 307 SR 73 Andrew Kristofic 6-4 1/4 295 JR RG 62 Cain Madden 6-2 1/2 310 5th 56 John Dirksen 6-5 1/8 306 SR RT 75 Josh Lugg 6-6 7/8 305 5th 76 Joe Alt 6-7 5/8 305 FR TE 87 Michael Mayer 6-4 1/2 251 SO 85 George Takacs 6-6 247 SR or 84 Kevin Bauman 6-4 1/2 242 SO WR 0 Braden Lenzy 5-11 3/8 182 SR 21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. 6-1 1/8 195 FR QB 17 Jack Coan 6-3 1/4 223 5th 10 Drew Pyne 5-11 1/2 200 SO 12 Tyler Buchner 6-1 215 FR RB 23 Kyren Williams 5-9 199 JR 25 Chris Tyree 5-9 1/2 190 SO

Defense

The only change on defense this week is the return of Jordan Botelho to the two-deep. He has been unavailable for the first two weeks, but Brian Kelly said they would know for sure if he was available this weekend on Tuesday.

Prince Kollie is listed as the backup WILL, but Brian Kelly said that he will not be available this weekend.

POS NUM NAME HT WT CLASS VYP 7 Isaiah Foskey 6-5 260 JR 9 Justin Ademilola 6-1 3/4 255 SR or 12 Jordan Botelho 6-2 1/2 245 SO DT 57 Jayson Ademilola 6-3 280 SR 99 Rylie Mills 6-5 1/8 283 SO 54 Jacob Lacey 6-1 5/8 275 JR NG 41 Kurt Hinish 6-1 3/4 300 5th 56 Howard Cross III 6-0 7/8 275 JR 54 Jacob Lacey 6-1 5/8 275 JR DE 95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 6-2 1/2 268 5th 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah 6-3 1/8 250 JR 90 Alex Ehrensberger 6-6 7/8 255 SO WILL 27 JD Bertrand 6-1 230 JR 32 Prince Kollie 6-2 1/2 222 FR MIKE 40 Drew White 6-0 3/4 228 5th 52 Bo Bauer 6-2 3/4 233 5h ROV 24 Jack Kiser 6-1 5/8 222 JR or 10 Isaiah Pryor 6-1 1/2 217 5th or 26 Xavier Watts 5-11 1/2 195 SO CB 5 Cam Hart 6-2 1/2 205 JR 11 Ramon Henderson 6-2 1/2 207 SO FS 14 Kyle Hamilton 6-4 220 JR 2 DJ Brown 6-0 3/8 200 SR SS 3 Houston Griffith 6-0 3/4 202 5th 16 KJ Wallace 5-10 1/4 185 JR CB 6 Clarence Lewis 5-11 1/2 193 SO 28 Tariq Bracy 5-10 1/8 177 SR

Special Teams