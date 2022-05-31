Podcast: How Much Better Will the Notre Dame Defense Be in 2022?

Last week we took a look at each position on offense and broke down which will be better or worse. We did the same on defense this week, but spoiler alert: we think the defense is going to be quite a bit better this year versus the 2021 version. The question is how much?

Does Isaiah Foskey get the single-season and/or career sack record?

How will linebacker shake out and where does Jordan Botelho play?

How does Notre Dame overcome the loss of Kyle Hamilton?

Lots and lots of snack talk

Which Notre Dame season we’d watch on a deserted island if we could only pick one since 2000

Why does Notre Dame struggle to land elite skill position players?

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

