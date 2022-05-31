Podcast: How Much Better Will the Notre Dame Defense Be in 2022?

Last week we took a look at each position on offense and broke down which will be better or worse. We did the same on defense this week, but spoiler alert: we think the defense is going to be quite a bit better this year versus the 2021 version. The question is how much?
- Does Isaiah Foskey get the single-season and/or career sack record?
- How will linebacker shake out and where does Jordan Botelho play?
- How does Notre Dame overcome the loss of Kyle Hamilton?
- Lots and lots of snack talk
- Which Notre Dame season we’d watch on a deserted island if we could only pick one since 2000
- Why does Notre Dame struggle to land elite skill position players?
Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker
|Beer / Brewery
|EPISODE
|Style
|ABV
|Rating
|Mini Unicorns / Pipeworks
|55
|IPA
|5.0%
|(4.0)
|Tremendous Cream / Other Half
|51
|TIPA
|10.0%
|(4.5)
|Shimmy Ye (3) / Twin Elephant
|50
|TIPA
|10.4%
|(4.5)
|50 Millions Dollar Man / Three Floyds
|49
|DIPA
|9.0%
|(4.25)
|F**k 2021 As Well / Abomination Brewery
|48
|TIPA
|9.7%
|(4.5)
|Come Quick Distress / Forgotten Boardwalk
|47
|DIPA
|7.8%
|(4.25)
|Wet Gravity / Foreign Objects Beer
|46
|Hazy IPA
|5.9%
|(4.0)
|Poltergeist / Tox Brewery
|45
|TIPA
|10%
|(4.25)
|All Green Everything / Other Half Brewery
|44
|TIPA
|10.5%
|(4.5)
|Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery
|43
|IPA - Imperial
|9.5%
|(4.25)
|Locals / 4 City
|42
|IPA
|7.0%
|(4.0)
|Grom's Head / 3 Floyds
|41
|IPA
|7.5%
|(4.25)
|Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes
|39
|Hazy IPA
|7.5%
|(4.0)
|Boxx / Kane
|38
|IPA
|6.5%
|(4.25)
|Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery
|32
|DIPA
|9.0%
|(4.25)
|Electric Tide / Kane Brewing
|29
|DIPA
|7.0
|(4.5)
|Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co
|27
|TIPA
|10.2%
|(4.0)
|September Sun
|25
|DIPA
|8.3%
|(4.25)
|Very Green / Treehouse Brewery
|E22
|DIPA
|8.3%
|(4.5)
|Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E20
|Imperial Stout
|9.1%
|(4.0)
|Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E19
|Imperial Stout
|10.2%
|(4.0)
|Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E18
|DIPA
|8%
|(4.25)
|3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing
|E17
|Triple IPA
|11.7%
|(4.5)
|Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab
|E16
|Stout
|10.2%
|(4.25)
|King Sabro / Beachhaus
|E15
|DIPA
|8.4%
|(4.0)
|More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City
|E13
|Triple IPA
|9.5%
|(4.0)
|Open Water (2021) / Kane
|E14
|Triple IPA
|10.4%
|(4.25)
|Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works
|Triple IPA
|11.5%
|(4.25)
|Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence
|Triple IPA
|10%
|(4.0)
|Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus
|Triple IPA
|12%
|(4.25)
|Weird and Gilly / Singlecut
|IPA
|6.6%
|(4.25)
|Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half
|DIPA
|8.5
|(4.25)
