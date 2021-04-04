Highlights from Notre Dame Football’s 4th Spring Practice of 2021
Notre Dame was back on the practice field on Saturday and the quarterback competition continues to take center stage. Tyler Buchner is starting to get more comfortable playing against the increased competition and can be seen in this reel making a few plays with his legs. The defense looks like they had a good day against the Notre Dame rushing attack as the Fighting Irish look to completely rebuild an offensive line that replaces four of its starting five from a year ago.