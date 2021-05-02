Highlights from the 2021 Notre Dame Football Blue & Gold Game

Notre Dame’s 2021 spring football season came to a conclusion on Saturday with the annual Blue & Gold game. The focus was on the quarterback position where the battle was supposed to be just between transfer Jack Coan and sophomore Drew Pyne, but early enrollee Tyler Buchner stole the show in the second half of the game as well. Otherwise, defense dominated as expected with Notre Dame in the process of rebuilding its offensive line after three linemen from 2020 were selected in this weekend’s NFL Draft while a fourth signed as a free agent.