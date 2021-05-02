Highlights from the 2021 Notre Dame Football Blue & Gold Game

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter May 2, 2021
0

Notre Dame’s 2021 spring football season came to a conclusion on Saturday with the annual Blue & Gold game. The focus was on the quarterback position where the battle was supposed to be just between transfer Jack Coan and sophomore Drew Pyne, but early enrollee Tyler Buchner stole the show in the second half of the game as well. Otherwise, defense dominated as expected with Notre Dame in the process of rebuilding its offensive line after three linemen from 2020 were selected in this weekend’s NFL Draft while a fourth signed as a free agent.

RELATED
Highlights from Notre Dame Football's 2021 Pro Day

Game

2021 Notre Dame Blue & Gold Game

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close