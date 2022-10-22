Notre Dame Football Highlights: Irish Top UNLV 44-21

Notre Dame beat UNLV 44-21 on Saturday afternoon, but the win didn’t have Irish fans feeling all that great, given the number of miscues and missed opportunities – specifically on offense – from the Irish. The Irish had numerous opportunities to rip the game wide open and empty the benches, but the Irish offense had a rough afternoon in the redzone, and quarterback Drew Pyne missed multiple easy touchdown opportunities. The Irish are back over .500 with a road trip to Syracuse that now looks much more difficult than it did in the preseason.

Notre Dame vs UNLV 2022
