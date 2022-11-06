Clemson vs. Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish upset the #4 Tigers, 35-14 in South Bend. Notre Dame not only scored on offense, but they returned both an interception and a punt back for touchdowns. Logan Diggs ran for 114 yards and Audric Estime ran for 104 yards as Notre Dame ran for 263 yards in the game. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison had two interceptions, a pass breakup, and seven total tackles in the game for the Fighting Irish. For Clemson, Will Shipley had 101 all-purpose yards and a rushing touchdown.