Clemson vs. Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish upset the #4 Tigers, 35-14 in South Bend. Notre Dame not only scored on offense, but they returned both an interception and a punt back for touchdowns. Logan Diggs ran for 114 yards and Audric Estime ran for 104 yards as Notre Dame ran for 263 yards in the game. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison had two interceptions, a pass breakup, and seven total tackles in the game for the Fighting Irish. For Clemson, Will Shipley had 101 all-purpose yards and a rushing touchdown.
4 Comments
My favorite part of the game was seeing the freshman QB for Clemson getting all shook up after playing two plays against Notre Dame’s defense. He couldn’t wait to get to the bench.
What the hell happened to D.J. Uiagalelei? After the game two years ago, I thought this Uiagalelei was going to win the Heisman and lead Clemson to a national championship. After yesterday’s game, he looks like he should be benched. Clemson as a whole looks like a fallen giant. I think they are out of that conversation as a perennial contender for being a top four team in this current playoff format. (They may be Top 12 team or whatever the expansion will be).
Hopefully ND can claim big victories over Navy and BC to set up a major showdown with SC. If everyone stays healthy, then I know ND can beat them.
Nice win. As I look to next year Notredame needs to hit it right with a transfer quarterback. Pyne is just not good enough and there are going to be games where your quarterback has to carry you and pull out the game.
great win for ND!
O Line was totally dominant. D. Line applied fantastic pressure and great tackling, QB sacks (except in garbage time
they played the prevent D. I hate and let C. have a garbage TD)
Running backs were awesome too. Special teams were truly special tonight.
They should run the table from here and may yet finish a top 10 team after bowl win.
USC will be the biggest test.
Huge win for Freeman and the Irish. Hopefully the administration will support him better than it did Kelly