Greg at ISD recorded an impromptu Hit & Hustle on Tuesday with reports that Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman was hitting the portal with Notre Dame as his likely destination. Speculation had been running rampant for the last week that this would be the case, but Tuesday was the first time a nation report linked the Irish and Hartman.

Response to the Pete Thamel report on Sam Hartman

Breaking down Hartman the as a quarterback

How Notre Dame should handle Tyler Buchner in the bowl game

NIL struggles for Notre Dame after losing out on transfer Braden Fiske

South Carolina missing players in the Gator Bowl