The 2022 Gator Bowl had a little bit of everything – defensive touchdowns, fake field goals, fake punts, long bombs, long runs. It was a wildly entertaining game that was equally maddening for Notre Dame fans who saw South Carolina pull out all the stops as they played with 22 players missing to opt-outs and transfers. In the end, Notre Dame scored a go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes to go to secure the victory, their ninth win of the season.
Tyler Buchner accounted for five touchdowns for the Irish but also accounted for two for the Gamecocks with two picks sixes and three interceptions overall. Notre Dame got off to a slow start running the ball, but ended the game with 264 yards on the ground. The win was Notre Dame’s first bowl win since their 2019 Citrus Bowl victory over LSU.
One Comment
Tommy Rees needs to be let go. He’s that bad. Getting ready to put the game away with a TD and you call a pass play when SC is clearly tired on defense and cannot stop Estime, Diggs, or even Buchner on the ground. So instead of running on 1st and goal to go up 14, he calls a pass play and I’m glad something bad happened because it shows the world how stupid Tommy is. Coaching and play calling is so incredibly f’n important in football and we have a coordinator who apparently wants to be “sexy” with his play calling instead of just being smart. Done with Rees and hopefully ND will be too. Al Golden came. Maybe Chris Petersen will want to as well.