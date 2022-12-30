The 2022 Gator Bowl had a little bit of everything – defensive touchdowns, fake field goals, fake punts, long bombs, long runs. It was a wildly entertaining game that was equally maddening for Notre Dame fans who saw South Carolina pull out all the stops as they played with 22 players missing to opt-outs and transfers. In the end, Notre Dame scored a go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes to go to secure the victory, their ninth win of the season.

Tyler Buchner accounted for five touchdowns for the Irish but also accounted for two for the Gamecocks with two picks sixes and three interceptions overall. Notre Dame got off to a slow start running the ball, but ended the game with 264 yards on the ground. The win was Notre Dame’s first bowl win since their 2019 Citrus Bowl victory over LSU.