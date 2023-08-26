Notre Dame kicked off the 2023 football season in grand fashion on Saturday with a route of Navy in Dublin. The Irish raced out to a 42-0 lead, and unlike a year ago, they held on for a 42-3 victory for a stress-free start to the ’23 campaign. New quarterback Sam Hartman tied a Notre Dame record with 4 touchdown passes in his debut, the Irish ground game couldn’t be stopped, and freshman Jaden Greathouse hauled in two scores in the first game of his collegiate career. Defensively, the Irish kept the Midshipmen off the scoreboard until the final minutes when Navy head coach Brian Newberry pulled a Dino Babers and took a surrender field goal while down 42 points.
Here are all the highlights from Notre Dame’s big win to start the season.
3 Comments
Well, David, you could come out and see it for yourself; honk once at your parking space if you want David to end his boycott and cheer on a great IRISH team.
And let’s get some young kids in that stadium to see what we old men and women have been talking about for a long time! That’s more important than many of you understand.
BGC 77 82
Optimism is through the roof after Hartman’s performance and ND rolling today. While 1 game does not make a season, I’m upgrading my season prediction from 9-3 to 10-2
Go Irish!
Very insensitive article. Lots of fans here are still pining for ND’s former QB tag team, Frick and Frack. (Though they’ve become less outspoken about it as of late…..odd, that.)
They’re probably in complete shock right now…having seen pure sorcery and powerful voodoo from the offense they haven’t seen in many seasons, let alone the opening game.
Give them time to rethink the reality they’re now seeing. Today was just too much, too fast to accept.
Eejots.