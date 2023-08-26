Notre Dame kicked off the 2023 football season in grand fashion on Saturday with a route of Navy in Dublin. The Irish raced out to a 42-0 lead, and unlike a year ago, they held on for a 42-3 victory for a stress-free start to the ’23 campaign. New quarterback Sam Hartman tied a Notre Dame record with 4 touchdown passes in his debut, the Irish ground game couldn’t be stopped, and freshman Jaden Greathouse hauled in two scores in the first game of his collegiate career. Defensively, the Irish kept the Midshipmen off the scoreboard until the final minutes when Navy head coach Brian Newberry pulled a Dino Babers and took a surrender field goal while down 42 points.

Here are all the highlights from Notre Dame’s big win to start the season.