The stakes are extremely high tonight for Notre Dame. Not only are their playoff hopes on the line, but so is the hair of former Notre Dame great Brady Quinn. The former All-American quarterback is so confident that Notre Dame will beat Army tonight in the Shamrock Series game in Yankee Stadium that he bet Dan Patrick that he’ll shave his head with a buzz cut if the Irish lost.

It's a bet!



Former Notre Dame QB @Brady_Quinn says he'll get a buzz cut if @ArmyWP_Football beats @NDFootball this weekend pic.twitter.com/CxVBKsAqMv — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) November 22, 2024

Notre Dame enters their contest with #19 Army as a 14-point favorite, but that betting line has trended toward the Black Knights throughout the week. Army enters the game a shocking 9-0 while ranking higher than both Florida State and USC – two games that were supposed to be marquee showdowns for Notre Dame.

Quinn is taking his passion for Notre Dame football to a new level with his bet with Dan Patrick even though it should be a relatively safe bet for him. While Army enters the game in the top 20, the Irish should dispatch them just as they did a ranked Navy team last month if they play their game and don’t let the game be closer than it needs to be with mistakes.

Regardless of the outcome, it is pretty cool that Notre Dame and Army are adding a new chapter to a storied rivalry that was a building block in college football history while Notre Dame honors the 100th anniversary of the famous Four Horsemen.

After his stellar career as Notre Dame’s quarterback, Brady Quinn transitioned into a prominent role as a college football broadcaster, earning widespread respect for his insightful analysis and polished delivery. Deeply connected to his alma mater, Quinn’s affinity for Notre Dame shines through in his work, as he often highlights the traditions, legacy, and excellence associated with the program.

He began his broadcasting career with FOX Sports, where he served as a game analyst and contributed to studio shows. Quinn’s deep understanding of the game, combined with his ability to break down complex plays in an engaging manner, quickly made him a fan favorite.

In addition to his work with FOX, Quinn has appeared on CBS Sports and other media platforms, offering expert commentary and pre-game insights. His professionalism and passion for both Notre Dame and college football make him a trusted and beloved voice in the sport.