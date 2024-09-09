Marcus Freeman followed up Notre Dame’s historic road victory on the road against SEC foe Texas A&M, with one of the most embarrassing losses in program history to Northern Illinois. The season is not over, but Notre Dame would be the first-ever school to lose to a MAC team and make the playoffs. Now, the Fighting Irish can only take it one game at a time, as the Purdue Boilermakers will be eager to knock off the Irish for the first time since 2007.

Essential Game Info:

Game Time: Saturday, September 14th at 3:30 PM ET on CBS

Saturday, September 14th at 3:30 PM ET on CBS Location: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana Matchup History: Notre Dame is 59-26-2 all-time against the Purdue Boilermakers (Last Meeting 2021: Irish won 27 to 13)

Notre Dame is 59-26-2 all-time against the Purdue Boilermakers (Last Meeting 2021: Irish won 27 to 13) Trophy: The Shillelagh Trophy

The Shillelagh Trophy Current Odds: Notre Dame -10.5

Details

Conference: Big Ten

Big Ten Head Coach: Ryan Walters

Ryan Walters 2024 Record: 1-0

1-0 2023 Record: 4-8 (3-6)

Weather Forecast

The current GameDay forecast shows a 35% chance of rain, with a high of 83 degrees and a low of 62.

Purdue Storylines:

West Lafayette hosts the Irish for the first time since 2013. Since that season, these two have faced off in Indianapolis (2014) and South Bend (2021). The Boilermakers will be fresh off a bye week and tune up game against Indiana State in week one (49 to 0 victory).

After the Irish lost to Northern Illinois, Purdue will have a blueprint for success and should be confident heading into this afternoon showdown.

The Boilermakers Offense is led by quarterback Hudson Card. In his career, Card is 366 for 584 (63%) with 4,183 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and 40 sacks taken. On the ground, the former Texas quarterback has 143 attempts for 293 yards (2 yards per carry) with 6 rushing scores.

Purdue’s leading rusher is junior Devin Mockobee. The Boilermaker running back has 378 career attempts for 1,864 yards (5 yards per carry) with 15 rushing touchdowns.

Notre Dame Storylines:

Can the Irish muster any energy against their old rival? After knocking off Texas A & M, spending money on the top offensive coordinator in the country, and loads of NIL money for a new quarterback along with several receivers, the Irish collapsed in South Bend.

I cannot stand when writers say a team “wanted it more” or did not give “100% effort”, because I think it is a bad analysis. However, that is exactly what happened against Northern Illinois. The Huskies had 388 total yards on offense compared to only 286 by Notre Dame. I do not care if the Irish end up making the playoffs, I will still look back on that game and be flat out embarrassed.

The Notre Dame Offense has been atrocious. Mike Denbrock’s offense is just one of five programs in the country to not record a passing touchdown. It would make sense if there was a specific area that needed improvement, but it was the entire unit.

Leonard threw two interceptions, the offensive line was not dominant, no one could get open, and the Northern Illinois Offense designed a perfect game plan compared to the Irish.

The turnover battle will be the key to victory. In week one, the Irish forced Texas A&M into two turnovers and had zero. Conversely, Northern Illinois had zero turnovers, while the Fighting Irish had two in South Bend.

If Notre Dame Football has any chance of beating Purdue, they must win the turnover battle.

Head-to-Head Matchups:

Notre Dame Offense vs. Purdue Defense: The Fighting Irish are scoring 19 points per game, while the Purdue Defense has not allowed a point this season (only opponent was Indiana State). On paper, Notre Dame should have the advantage, but the “eye test” and points per game output look have been abysmal.

I give this category a tie.

Advantage: Tie

Purdue Offense vs. Notre Dame Defense: The Boilermakers put up 49 points in their only contest, while the Notre Dame Defense is allowing 15 points per game.

The Boilermakers are a difficult team to understand heading into week three and they are no longer led by offensive guru Jeff Brohm (now defensive minded Ryan Walters).

Besides a crazy 83 yard touchdown pass in the first drive for Northern Illinois, the Irish Defense only allowed 9 points the rest of the game and were on the field the majority of the contest.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Special Teams: Notre Dame’s Special Teams allowed two field goals to be blocked last Saturday (low kicks with the distance attempted). This season, Mitch Jeter is 3 for 5 with his longest make coming in at 46 yards (includes blocked).

Meanwhile, Purdue’s Spencer Porath has not attempted a field goal in his career.

Advantage: Tie

My Prediction:

After 29 years of being a Notre Dame fan and being -7 the last time they won a national championship, nothing surprises me anymore. It does not make sense how the Irish knocked off Texas A & M on the road and they followed it up with no passion or fire against the Huskies.

Most people reading this article do not live in Indiana, but for people like myself who do, there will be a lot of buzz around the state for this showdown. Many who projected a blowout, may start picking the Boilermakers (including their fans).

Nevertheless, I believe that Mike Denbrock and Al Golden are too good as coordinators to not make a few adjustments heading into this weekend. The Fighting Irish players will be embarrassed by their performance last Saturday and it will be great for them to get away from South Bend.

As always, the Boilermakers will pull out all the stops for Notre Dame and play just like the Huskies last game. But, I still believe that the Irish will do enough on offense to come away with a victory.

Prediction: Notre Dame 27, Purdue 20