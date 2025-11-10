After a 49–10 blowout of Navy, the Fighting Irish face another traditional opponent in the Pittsburgh Panthers. With three games remaining in the regular season, it is no secret this is Notre Dame’s toughest remaining test. Pat Narduzzi’s team is fresh off a bye week, ranked in the CFP Poll, and College GameDay is headed to town. This matchup feels like a playoff game in mid-November, as the Fighting Irish travel to Pennsylvania to face the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

Essential Game Info

Game Time: Saturday, November 15, at 12:00 p.m. ET on ABC

Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Matchup History: Notre Dame Football is 51–21–1 all-time against the Pitt Panthers (last meeting 2023: Irish won 58–7)

Odds: Notre Dame –10.5

Details

Conference: ACC

Head Coach: Pat Narduzzi

2025 Record: 7–2 (5–1)

2024 Record: 7–6 (3–5)

Pittsburgh Storylines

The Irish have won four in a row in this series, including seven of the last eight matchups. In the most recent meetings, the Irish blew out the Panthers 58–7 (2023) and 45–3 (2020). Certainly, past performance is not indicative of future results, but you can be certain that Pat Narduzzi, the players, and fans are sick of losing to Notre Dame.

College GameDay will be at Pitt for the first time in 20 years. The Panthers are on a five-game winning streak, which includes victories over Boston College, Florida State, Syracuse, NC State, and Stanford—not exactly a murderer’s row. However, they have been consistent since their two losses to West Virginia and Louisville earlier in the season.

The Pittsburgh offense is led by quarterback Mason Heintschel. In 2025, Heintschel is 118-for-184 (64%) with 1,547 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, and 16 sacks taken. On the ground, he has 49 carries for 143 yards (3 yards per carry) with one rushing score. Pitt’s top two receiving targets are wide receivers Kenny Johnson and Raphael Williams Jr. This season, Johnson has 37 receptions for 573 yards with four touchdowns, while Williams Jr. has 36 catches for 525 yards and six scores.

Notre Dame Storylines

Pittsburgh will be Notre Dame’s last ranked matchup. With Syracuse and Stanford remaining after next weekend, it is pivotal that the Irish have their best performance against upset-minded Pittsburgh. Marcus Freeman’s group bounced back last week after a lackluster victory over Boston College.

The Fighting Irish took care of business at home against a solid Naval Academy. However, in order to finish this season 10–2, the Irish must play like they did against the Midshipmen. If they show up under-motivated like they did against the Boston College Eagles, Pittsburgh will end their playoff hopes.

The rushing attack will be critical. Both Boston College and Navy loaded the box to force the Irish to pass the football. Although semi-successful, it led to deep pass connections from CJ Carr against one-on-one coverage from the secondary.

Pat Narduzzi is known for his defensive mindset, dating back to his time as defensive coordinator at Michigan State facing the Irish. He certainly is going to put all the pressure on CJ Carr’s shoulders this weekend. However, teams have been trying to do that for years against the Notre Dame rushing attack. I believe it will make an impact, but the offensive line and running backs will still find a way to put up 200+ yards on the ground.

Head-to-Head Matchups

Notre Dame Offense vs. Pittsburgh Defense: The Fighting Irish offense is averaging 466 yards per game, while the Panther defense is allowing 318 yards per matchup.

The Notre Dame offense has been dynamic this year. CJ Carr has been lighting it up through the air, while Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price have been electric on the ground.

Pittsburgh’s defense has been tough this year and will look to force the first-year starter, CJ Carr, to make quick decisions. But this will be the most talented roster Pitt faces in 2025, and they will not be able to contain this multidimensional offense the entire matchup.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Pittsburgh Offense vs. Notre Dame Defense: The Pittsburgh offense is averaging 427 yards per contest, while the Notre Dame defense is allowing 335 yards per game.

In their last two contests, the Panthers put up 35 points at Stanford and 53 points against NC State. This group will present a tough challenge for Chris Ash’s group. But since Miami and Texas A&M, the Irish defense has been shutting down opponents.

Pittsburgh has a quality offense, but the Irish have already faced multiple offenses better than the Panthers.

Although it will be tough on the road, I still give the edge to Notre Dame.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Special Teams: Well, the Irish were 7-for-7 in extra points against Navy, which is something. In this week’s matchup with Pitt, field goals could be the difference in the game, and Notre Dame must convert.

Pittsburgh’s Trey Butkowski is 19-for-21 this season, with his longest conversion at 47 yards. Conversely, Notre Dame’s new starting kicker, Erik Schmidt, is 0-for-2 this season.

I give the Panthers the advantage in this category.

Advantage: Pittsburgh

My Prediction

I went to the Notre Dame at Pittsburgh game in 2015. The crowd was about 50% Fighting Irish fans and 50% Panthers fans. It felt more like a neutral-site matchup, especially being played at an NFL stadium. However, with Pat Narduzzi’s team being in the Top 25, in the playoff hunt, and College GameDay coming to town, it will undoubtedly be more hostile. Irish fans should be glad that this is a noon matchup and not a night game, which would only add fuel to the fire.

Nevertheless, this is a tricky matchup for Notre Dame. Pittsburgh gets to play in its backyard, has a lot of momentum, and is certainly eager to beat the Irish after their recent history.

Even though Pitt will attempt to replicate the success that other defenses have had against Notre Dame, I believe in CJ Carr and Mike Denbrock. I expect the Panthers to load the box, but it will not last forever if the Irish can continue to connect on big plays in the passing attack. Meanwhile, Chris Ash’s defense will face a major challenge on the road, but I believe they will rise to the occasion.

Marcus Freeman’s group will be prepared for this battle in Pennsylvania. CJ Carr, Jeremiyah Love, and Jadarian Price will be more than the Panthers can handle on Saturday.

I have the Fighting Irish winning by two touchdowns.

Prediction: Notre Dame 31, Pittsburgh 17