After a lackluster victory over Boston College, Coach Freeman and the Irish return home to face their old rival, the Navy Midshipmen. Although the Naval Academy suffered its first loss of the season last week, they certainly will be upset-minded after watching the Irish stumble with Boston College. Can Notre Dame have a “four-quarter game” in South Bend this week? Fans will find out in another primetime matchup Saturday night!

Essential Game Info

Game Time: Saturday, November 8, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Saturday, November 8, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Location: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana Matchup History: Notre Dame football is 83–13–1 all-time against the Navy Midshipmen (last meeting 2024: Irish won 51–14)

Notre Dame football is 83–13–1 all-time against the Navy Midshipmen (last meeting 2024: Irish won 51–14) Odds: Notre Dame –24.5

Notre Dame –24.5 Trophy: The Rip Miller Trophy

Details

Conference: AAC

AAC Head Coach: Brian Newberry

Brian Newberry 2025 Record: 7–1 (5–1)

7–1 (5–1) 2024 Record: 10–3 (6–2)

Navy Storylines

The Naval Academy has lost 12 of its last 13 matchups with the Irish. Last fall, the two programs battled in New Jersey, but the Fighting Irish overwhelmed the Midshipmen 51–14. Do not expect Navy to come into this matchup disheartened by their loss, because when they watch the Boston College tape from last weekend, they will see a Notre Dame team that can be upset.

If the Eagles were able to play “keep away” from Notre Dame, Navy is the gold standard in holding the ball and not snapping until single digits are left on the play clock. Unfortunately for our service academy, I believe they will be running into an angry Fighting Irish opponent.

Quarterback Blake Horvath leads the Navy offense. This fall, Horvath is 68-for-107 (64%) with 1,143 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, five interceptions, and two sacks taken. On the ground, he has 138 carries for 926 yards (6.7 yards per carry) with 13 rushing scores.

Navy’s top receiving targets are wide receivers Eli Heidenreich and Brandon Chatman. This season, Heidenreich has 31 receptions for 575 yards, while Chatman has 13 catches for 124 yards.

Notre Dame Storylines

Notre Dame’s kicking unit has been horrendous. I typically do not spend much time discussing special teams in my “Notre Dame Storylines” section, but last weekend’s performance warrants it. I am not sure what this group was doing the past two weeks while on their bye week, but I sure hope it was kicking an absurd amount of field goals and not playing video games.

Sectional football is underway in Indiana, and I would be hard-pressed to find a stat line of any high school team that had a worse kicking performance than Notre Dame. I am not a kicking guru and do not know the technique or mental adjustment needed to fix this issue, but I do know that if the Irish do not get this solved, they may not even make the playoffs — and if they do, Notre Dame will not go far.

The Notre Dame offense came out lackluster after the bye week. Chris Ash’s defense played terrific again, while the Fighting Irish offense resembled a bunch of college kids who had no desire to be on the same field as Boston College. Although it sounds like an “awful analysis,” I truly believe one of the most important factors every Saturday is motivation. No one can tell me that the Irish were motivated to dominate their opponent last weekend.

Fortunately for the Irish, several teams ranked ahead of them in the polls fell over the weekend, and a month from now no one will remember this game. With that being said, Notre Dame must have a complete game against Navy this week and leave no doubt they deserve to be in the playoffs.

Head-to-Head Matchups

Notre Dame Offense vs. Navy Defense:

The Fighting Irish offense is averaging 462 yards per game, while the Midshipmen defense is allowing 380 yards per matchup.

Boston College forced the Irish to beat them in the passing game last weekend. They certainly slowed down the running attack but did open up several big plays downfield. Undoubtedly, Brian Newberry will attempt to replicate the same defense this Saturday. However, I believe Notre Dame will have more success than a week ago and will be able to run the ball even though Navy knows it is coming.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Navy Offense vs. Notre Dame Defense:

The Navy offense is averaging 466 yards per contest, while the Notre Dame defense is allowing 348 yards per game.

It is Notre Dame’s annual triple-option matchup. I admire the triple option — just not when it is being played against the Irish. However, the Navy offense has been more dynamic in the passing attack these past several years under Coach Newberry than most fans are used to seeing.

I give credit to Chris Ash again: when the Irish offense stumbled last weekend, the defense stood fast even with several calls going against them. I believe Notre Dame will be ready for the triple option and will be fired up in another home night game.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Special Teams:

Navy’s Nathan Kirkwood is 6-for-7 this season, with his longest conversion at 48 yards. Meanwhile, I have no idea who Notre Dame is going to have kicking this weekend. Facing Boston College, the Irish rolled out three different kickers, all of whom missed at least one field goal or PAT.

I have nothing else to say about the special teams group besides that it is just embarrassing.

Advantage: Navy

My Prediction

Notre Dame is coming off a disappointing 25–10 victory over Boston College — but a victory nevertheless. Realistically, this Eagles team almost upset Louisville on the road the week prior, so it is just time to move beyond Boston College. Conversely, Navy lost its first game of the year to North Texas by a score of 31–17.

I believe Notre Dame will have a bounce-back performance this Saturday night. They are long overdue for a complete game against an opponent. There have been a lot of points left on the board these past few weeks, and it is time to execute.

If the Midshipmen could not go on the road to knock off North Texas, then I do not see them visiting South Bend in November for a night matchup and beating the Irish. Coach Freeman must get the boys ready for this week’s contest because every single point matters with only four games left in the season.

I have the Fighting Irish winning by four touchdowns.

Prediction: Notre Dame 45, Navy 17