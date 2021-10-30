Kyren Williams Rips Off One of Best Runs in Notre Dame Football History

In Notre Dame’s 44-34 victory over North Carolina Saturday night, Kyren Williams ripped off one of the best runs in Notre Dame football history. Williams looked dead tor rights in the backfield, but spun away from contact, then used a wicked stiff arm to get to the sideline before racing 91 yards to the end zone. It was a spectacular run that highlighted every single one of Kyren Williams‘s strengths.

"PLAY OF THE YEAR FOR THE IRISH!" –@miketirico @Kyrenwilliams23 takes it 91 yards to the HOUSE! 🏠



📺: NBC and @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/8bOP78p1Ey — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) October 31, 2021

Williams ended the game with a career-high 202 yards on 22 carries and the one touchdown. Most of those yards came after contact for Williams who now has back-to-back 100+ yard outings after not eclipsing the 100-yard mark in the first six games of the season.