Avery Davis Brings Leadership, Experience to Notre Dame WR Corps

After several years of playing at multiple positions, Avery Davis settled in at slot receiver in 2020. With numerous departures from the Notre Dame Offense, including Quarterback Ian Book, Davis can help build chemistry with newcomer Jack Coan and a talented group of receivers in South Bend. Avery Davis brings back a lot of experience from playing all over the field, and his leadership can help propel the Notre Dame Wide Receivers this fall.

Player Profile

Position: Slot Receiver

Grade: Senior/ Graduate Student

Hometown: Cedar Hill, Texas

High School: Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill 2017 Class Ranking: #246 player nationally, #8 Dual-Threat Quarterback according to 247 Sports

Statistics

2018: 5 receptions for 30 yards, 70 rushing yards

2019: 10 receptions for 124 yards with 2 touchdowns

10 receptions for 124 yards with 2 touchdowns 2020: 24 catches for 322 yards and 2 touchdowns

Career began at Quarterback

He was an elite quarterback prospect out of Texas. Avery Davis was one of the best quarterbacks in the nation coming out of high school. In his senior season, Davis went 189 for 273 with 2,876 yards and 37 touchdowns. During the Texas 6A Division II Regional Game at AT & T Stadium, he threw for 463 yards with four passing touchdowns, 109 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns.

Avery Davis even participated in the 2016 Under Armour All-American Game.

Davis has played multiple positions for the Irish. After his sophomore season, the Irish Quarterback transitioned to running back in 2018. Avery Davis did not see much playing time that fall, and the following season, he opened fall camp at cornerback. However, that stint did not last long, and he was ultimately able to find a home at the receiver position for the 2019 campaign.

Since his conversion to slot receiver, Avery Davis has excelled with his athleticism and speed. After finally having an entire season at wide receiver in 2020, fans should expect the senior to flourish this fall.

Davis brings back experience

Irish lose a lot of production from 2020. Javon McKinley, Ben Skowronek, and Tommy Tremble were all drafted or signed by NFL teams. Michael Mayer and Avery Davis will be the only players returning from a year ago with production in the receiving game. But the good news is that Mayer was tied for the team lead with catches last fall (42), and he was only a freshman.

Avery Davis had 24 catches, and it was only his first full season at receiver. He will be the projected starter at slot receiver but will be contending with Lawrence Keys III. Both had a fantastic Spring game, and the competition is excellent for the Notre Dame Offense.

Davis had 5 catches for 84 yards, while Lawrence Keys III had 5 catches for 115 yards. This battle will be good for Tommy Rees and the future of the Irish Offense.

Avery Davis can lead a talented group of new receivers. Even though the Fighting Irish did lose a lot of production from a year ago, there is a lot of hope in this year’s passing attack. Jack Coan has a strong arm and has been accurate during his time with the Wisconsin Badgers. The Irish also will bring back several players who were not healthy in 2020.

Kevin Austin Jr. was expected to be the top receiver a year ago but was out essentially the entire season. Braden Lenzy was never fully healthy, and his elite speed can be what this offense needs to stretch the field. Avery Davis can lead this receiver group with all this talent and take them to the next level.

Final Thoughts

Position transition has been great for Avery Davis. With all the transferring in college football these days, it is great to see a player like Davis strive to find a way to get on the field. The Notre Dame Receiver had to change positions three times to find the right place for him on the field. If Avery Davis can have a great year in 2021, there will be potential to play in the NFL.

The decision to become a wide receiver may have been better for him in the long run, and it may turn out that receiver is his best chance to play at the next level.

Avery Davis may be the most underrated player on the roster. There is a misconception that just because an athlete plays a specific position out of high school, it means that they should play there in college. Avery Davis was a highly ranked quarterback out of high school but not a wide receiver. I was uncertain just how good he would be at the slot receiver until his performance against Clemson in South Bend.

Davis finished the matchup with 4 catches for 78 yards, including a 53-yard reception late to force overtime. I believe that Avery Davis is perhaps the most underrated player on the roster and will elevate his game even higher this fall.