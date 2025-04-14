There has been an ongoing battle for the starting quarterback position at Notre Dame for next season. On Saturday, April 12, during the Blue-Gold Game, the public got its first look at the team for the 2025-2026 season, including a look at the quarterback battle. Notre Dame has three competent quarterbacks this year, resulting in a lot of conversation on who should be the starter next season.

During the Blue-Gold Game, all three quarterbacks: CJ Carr, Kenny Minchey, and Steve Angeli had pros and cons.

If you are not familiar with the QB room…

Steve Angeli has been with the Irish for three years and will be a senior next season. He has been the backup for all three years of his time at Notre Dame, but he has played in multiple big games, including leading Notre Dame to a bowl win in 2023 in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl over Oregon State. Angeli also led a huge drive in the Orange Bowl in 2025 when Riley Leonard went out for a drive in the first half. Angeli completed six of his seven passes for 44 yards in that drive. It’s safe to say that Angeli has the most college experience out of these three options.

CJ Carr committed to Notre Dame on December 20, 2023. Carr was a 4-star recruit, the number 45 player nationally, and the number 6 player in the nation at QB per 247sports. He was also the best player in Michigan, per 247Sports. Carr is a redshirt freshman and will have his first shot at the starting role this season. He is a highly anticipated player by the Notre Dame fan base and will look to live up to the hype this season.

Kenny Minchey committed to Notre Dame on November 22, 2022. Minchey was a 4-star recruit and the number 169 player nationally and number 14 in the nation at QB per 247sports. He was also the second-best player in Tennessee per 247Sports. Minchey is a redshirt sophomore and will have his first shot at the starting role this season, just like Carr. He appeared in three games during his freshman season, completing two passes on two attempts for twelve yards. In his sophomore season, Minchey appeared in one game where he made a pair of rushes that combined for twelve yards. Minchey also scored his first career touchdown during this game on a seven-yard rush. Minchey is the best on the run out of the three competing for the starting job.

During the Blue & Gold Game

Steve Angeli went eight for eleven on his pass attempts for 108 yards, including one passing touchdown. Angeli was able to move the ball downfield most of the game, but he didn’t have anything that exactly set him apart other than being confident. He was by far the most confident of the three quarterbacks. Angeli’s only touchdown came when he threw a 16-yard touchdown to Scrap Richardson, although it was a drive against Notre Dame’s third-string defense. Angeli had few mistakes and looked poised and confident out of the three.

Steve Angeli throws a 16-yard touchdown pass to Scrap Richardson. Video via NDFootball.

CJ Carr went fourteen for nineteen on his pass attempts for 170 yards, including two passing touchdowns and one interception. Carr had two really nice passes to tight ends Kevin Bauman and Jack Larsen. Both passes led to big gains on throws that dropped in a bucket near the sideline. He did throw the only interception of the day when Ben Minich was able to cut off Logan Saldate and intercept Carr. Carr did bounce back right after and threw a 27-yard passing touchdown to Xavier Southall. Carr definitely had the best game on paper out of the three quarterbacks.

CJ Carr with a frozen rope to Jack Larsen. Video via NDFootball.

Kenny Minchey went six for fourteen on his pass attempts for 106 yards, including one rushing touchdown. Minchey created a lot of plays using his legs, which led to him scoring on a four-yard rush. He was able to show off his arm strength, but the deep balls he threw were incomplete. Minchey also did a celebratory backflip after his rushing touchdown, which showed off his athleticism. He also had a nice throw on the run, showing that he can avoid pressure while still getting the ball out. Minchey used his legs the best and was the most athletic of the three quarterbacks.

Kenny Minchey rushed for a touchdown, then nailed a backflip. Video via NDFootball.

The public got their lone chance at seeing the Notre Dame quarterback battle before the season begins in August. All three quarterbacks showed strengths and weaknesses. If I had to guess today, CJ Carr would be the starter. With the transfer portal opening in a few weeks, it will be interesting to see if any of the three quarterbacks enter the portal. Overall, it is a positive that Notre Dame has competition at quarterback with three quarterbacks that would probably all be starters if they weren’t all on the same team.