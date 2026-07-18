Notre Dame Media Week: Freeman, Carr Leave No Doubt About Expectations
Notre Dame spent the week in Manhattan and made full use of the big city stage. Marcus Freeman and the Irish rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, then he and quarterback CJ Carr moved through a string of national TV appearances that effectively served as the program’s opening pitch for 2026. The message barely changed from stop to stop: Notre Dame missed last year’s College Football Playoff, and this team is not hiding from it.
We posted a lot of video clips from Notre Dame’s appearances throughout the week. Here’s a recap of their appearances with links to all of the video clips we posted to our newly redesigned Video Hub.
Freeman marked the unofficial start of the college football season by ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on July 16, continuing a program tradition that goes back to a similar ceremony under Brian Kelly. The appearance set the tone for a week built as much around visibility as football.
Freeman and Carr on ESPN’s Get Up!
Freeman and Carr opened on ESPN’s Get Up!, where Freeman framed last season’s playoff miss as motivation rather than baggage. Carr introduced the “leave no doubt” mantra Notre Dame has embraced for the fall, and both pointed to the Lambeau Field matchup with Wisconsin as one of the schedule’s biggest dates.
Freeman on Good Morning Football
On Good Morning Football, Freeman discussed the new Shamrock Series uniforms — a nod to the Acme Packers — and praised Carr’s development heading into his first full season as the starter. He also highlighted a recruiting class that includes four five-star commitments and, when asked about NFL speculation, made clear he is happy where he is.
Freeman’s stop on First Take centered on the expectations surrounding the Irish. He kept the focus on the present: eliminate the early-season slips that have cost Notre Dame in the past, and treat the program’s independence as an advantage instead of a scheduling burden. He also backed further playoff expansion.
Carr on The Rich Eisen Show: The Playoff Snub
Carr’s first sit-down with Rich Eisen focused on how the 2025 playoff snub has fed Notre Dame’s “leave no doubt” approach. Despite early Heisman buzz, Carr kept steering the conversation back to team goals, and he reflected on what he learned working alongside NFL quarterbacks at the Manning Passing Academy.
Carr on The Rich Eisen Show: Playing for Freeman
In a second Eisen segment, Carr explained why the locker room responds to Freeman. He pointed to the coach’s authenticity, his willingness to own mistakes, and the competitiveness that filters through the roster — the qualities, in Carr’s view, that make players want to follow him.
Frank Vitovitch has been Co-Owner and Editor in Chief of UHND.com since joining forces with Kyle Flavin in 1999. Since that time, he has written over 2,000 articles covering Notre Dame football, recruiting, and basketball. He also works with all staff and external writers on all articles published on UHND.com. Frank's love for Notre Dame football started at a young age watching Rocket Ismail give opposing coaches ulcers in the late 1980's. By day Frank works in marketing and holds a degree in Digital Media from Drexel University. Frank's work has been cited by online/print editions of NBC Sports, ESPN, and Sports Illustrated and has been quoted on air by ESPN's Collin Cowherd. He's conducted interviews with Notre Dame legends Rocket Ismail, Randy Kinder, Lee Becton, Reggie Brooks, Michael Stonebreaker, and Ned Bolcar among others over his 20+ years of covering Notre Dame football. He's also been published in the print edition of USA Today Sports Weekly and the USA Today College Football Preview multiple times. Other Published Works/Citations for Frank Three Reasons Notre Dame Will Beat Alabama - USA Today Notre Dame Suspends WR Kevin Stepherson, RB C.J. Holmes Indefinitely - Bleacher Report Notre Dame / Ohio State Fiesta Bowl Preview - Eleven Warriors Brace Yourself: The Fighting Irish are Relevant Again - Sports on Earth Interviews with the Enemy: A Q&A with Frank Vitovitch of UHND - Yahoo! Sports Five Good Minutes: Notre Dame Football Preview With UHND.com - BC Interruption Vicious Electronic Questioning with UHND - MGO Blog
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